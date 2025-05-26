In truth, neither team played as clutch in the big moments that they would have liked – Kaierau missing two other first-half kick chase tries with in-goal fumbles, while in the space of 60 seconds from the 69th minute, both sides gave up tries from intercepts trying to be expansive near their posts to the centres in Ethan Robinson for Kaierau and Border’s Alekesio Vakarorogo.

But the passion was there – Kaierau may have been shy of backs but got home on some great tryline defence, holding up Border twice, while their forwards’ line speed to get up and wrap some jarring hits never wavered.

Hooker and try-scorer Joe Edwards gave a committed 80-minute effort, while lock Matt Ashworth was in everything.

Reserves Josefa Rokotakala, Kohlt Coveny and Tai Pulemagafa delivered in the final quarter, as the Kaierau pack drove up Border’s 50m scrum on the game’s last play to bring about fulltime.

Although Border played without injured skipper Ngapuke Patea, they welcomed back 55-game Heartland-capped midfielder Timoci “Jim” Seruwalu, who, while short of a gallop, was always a handful.

Flanker Ekenasio Fiso was dangerous in the first half, while standing out in their team’s late comeback were reserves Sevanaia Vucinimoce up front and winger-turned halfback Peni Waqatabu.

“They brought it right from the word go, that was something we talked about at halftime,” said Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana.

While Waitokia was moving freely at fulltime, Boult and Malo’s status will need to be confirmed, as Tamehana considers how to plug multiple holes.

“I’m definitely going to be thinking about that come Monday, it’s going to be a whole different backline, but we’ll see what happens.”

Despite the backline injuries, the forwards were strong even without absent skipper Doug Horrocks, Tamehana praising the reserves for holding back Border’s momentum to the finish.

“It’s something we spoke about during the week; they brought the energy and the impact, so that was really pleasing to see the bench work real well.”

Border co-coach Todd Cowan knows that even with 12 new players this season, the winless streak must end soon.

“I think we’re building okay, maybe not getting scoreboard wins, but we are getting wins out there as far as some improvement every week.

“I think the intensity today was definitely a level up from the week previous against Taihape.

“A pretty tough encounter, a few guys look like they’re a little bit sore, but I think we’ll be right, get back into things on Wednesday and into the next game.”

Kaierau 24 (T Waitokia 2, J Edwards, E Robinson tries; S Pakinga 2 con) bt Border 17 (T Symes 2, A Vakarorogo tries; T Albert con). HT: 7-0.