It was a tough match ahead of the team's first real tour.

It was the girls from the gumboot capital who got to shine in front of their home supporters as the Chesters Plumbing & Bathroom Whanganui Women continued their unbeaten run in the Heartland competition on Saturday.

Playing their home fixture at Taihape’s Memorial Park, Whanganui again pulled away from their opponent in the second half – beating Poverty Bay’s Tūranga Wāhine 32-10.

Coach Junior Nepia made a handful of changes from the past two games – with all four of the Whanganui squad’s Taihape players in the starting XV.

Georgia Adams was given the honour of captaining the team from fullback, as she and fellow regular starter Brooklyn Walker, at centre, were joined by lock Trassina Hooper and halfback Taylah Barrett.

“It was something I’d planned [for] a long time before the season started,” Nepia said.

“The Taihape supporters, the community, they loved having the team there.

“They love to see a familiar face and hometown hero lead the team out.”

Because of the slightly revamped line-up, meaning new combinations, Nepia will reserve judgment on whether the team is still slow starting, as they led the hosts only 10-5 at halftime.

However, once again the side was able to turn it on in the second stanza, scoring four more tries.

“It was hard rugby. Poverty Bay got some turnover ball and used it well,” Nepia said.

“[In] the second half, we really ramped up the tempo, from our nines.”

Leading that charge was Barrett, flanker Anahera Hamahona and reserve back Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere.

For the second weekend in a row, wingers Paris Munro and Alice Ireton scored doubles – Munro now having scored six tries in three games – while Ireton was not satisfied with her goal-kicking, slotting one conversion.

Walker scored her third try from as many games, with reserve back De-Ann Tyrell getting the other five-pointer.

Unfortunately, there was a downer as Walker suffered a knee injury, while reserve back Keisha Campbell had a reoccurrence of her AC injury.

They will join fellow injured back Te Amorangi Karaitiana on the unavailable list for the big away trip to play the Thames Valley Vixens at Waitakaruru’s Hauraki North RC on Saturday.

“Just backs down. It’s concerning, but at the same time, there’s cover,” Nepia said.

The Vixen sit third on the six-team table - after dropping their first game to Poverty Bay 31-15, they rebounded to beat East Coast 25-20 and Wairarapa Bush 37-34.

“From the video, they’re very handy across the park, fast to the breakdown.

“We spoke about how to combat that.”

It will be the first real tour for the team, travelling six and a half hours and staying over two days, with Nepia joking that he will be bringing noise-cancelling headphones on the van.

“We’ve come together pretty well. They’re fairly close-knit, and I think this weekend will only improve that.”

Also travelling with the team will be the Longrun Spouting Whanganui Under-16 girls, who open their four-match campaign against Thames Valley U16.

Nepia hopes the two squads can mix well, with the senior women acting as “big sisters” to the juniors – and the squad planning a mini-talent quest on Friday evening.

Happenings

HEARTLAND HURRICANES: The Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s and their Whanganui contingent rebounded from their first up loss to Wellington U-19 with a 34-10 victory over Manawatū U-19 in the Central Region Shield competition in Palmerston North on Saturday. The Hurricanes will now play Hawke’s Bay U-19 in their last shield match in Napier on Saturday. Whanganui players in consideration are Lafo Takiari Ah Ching, Mitai Hemi, Joshua Brunger, Aporosa Bulivou, Atriane Marino and Chad Whale. Todd Cowan is the assistant coach, while Chris Back is the manager.

UNDER-18: It was a tough start for the Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys in their Trustbank Central Secondary Schools Shield campaign, with a 49-15 loss to Poverty Bay U-18 in Napier on Saturday. Whanganui will now face the Hawke’s Bay Saracens U-18s at Spriggens Park this Saturday.

COLLEGIATE: The Whanganui Collegiate Under-15 squad entered the recent Colts tournament at Lindisfarne College. They defeated St John’s Hastings 34-17, but lost to Rathkeale College 36-17, King’s College 69-12 and hosts Lindisfarne 52-5.