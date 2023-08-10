Hooker Roman Tutauha is moving towards 100 first-class appearances. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The 29-man Steelform Whanganui squad tasked with trying to bring home the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship’s Meads Cup for the first time in six seasons has been chosen.

Whanganui’s campaign kicks off at Cooks Gardens on Saturday against their recent North Island rival Thames Valley, in a rematch of last year’s thrilling semifinal on the same ground.

However, both sides have gone through a rebuild since then, although it is likely the starting XV for the home side on Saturday will have a very familiar ring about it.

Halfback Lindsay Horrocks (92) and hooker Roman Tutauha (91), NZ Heartland XV incumbents, take their next steps towards what could be a historic season double of 100 first-class appearances – a now very rare milestone in Heartland rugby, and one they both would have been much closer to without the cancellation of matches in the 2020-21 seasons because of Covid-19.

“We have to have a good year and get some extra games to get them towards it,” coach Jason Hamlin said.

In addition, 51-game veteran flanker Jamie Hughes is on the cusp of completing his recovery from his knee injury suffered in the first pre-season match - his presence the vital component to add to the loose forwards roster, which includes fellow flanker Samu Kubunavanua (48 games), also back after missing last weekend’s match against Wellington Centurions.

“There’s a good group there, and with Samu’s ability, [that] makes it a really good loose forward group.”

Hamlin is officially taking five props with incumbents Gabriel Hakaraia, Keightley Watson and Ranato Tikoisolomone, plus the returning Hadlee Hay-Horton and teenage sensation Konradd Newland, while Emmanuel Wineera has been afforded apprentice status.

With Hughes and Kubunavanua unavailable for some preseason fixtures, 26-game veteran Tikoisolomone returned to the loose forwards despite a successful club campaign in the front row, and Hamlin will consider him for either role as required by injuries or otherwise.

“That’s another space we’ve got that ability to cover.”

Wineera takes an apprentice spot due to halfback Eben Classen being upgraded to a full squad member as Horrocks’ back-up, although Classen has also been named in the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s alongside apprentice Josh Brunger.

The Heartland Hurricanes play the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV in the curtain-raiser this Saturday, and Hamlin was able to discuss Classen’s pathway with the Hurricanes’ coaching staff Darren Larsen and Jason Holland, as they joined the Whanganui team for Tuesday night’s training.

“Speaking with Larsen, they camp on Friday, and it will be 20 minutes of their game and then he’ll join our bench.

“Heartland will take precedence, and we’ll look at the ability to release him for games.”

Given Newland is only 18, Whanganui is also getting the sign-off from NZ Rugby for him to play at the first-class level in the front row.

As well as youngsters, the team has a few “blasts from the past”.

Back in local rugby, flanker Doug Horrocks will add to his nine games from the 2013 season and, after vertigo from a head injury cost him a spot last year, Brook Tremayne comes in as back-up first-five to skipper Dane Whale. While he is one of five backs yet to play first-class for Whanganui, Tremayne has 11 caps for Thames Valley back in 2009 and 2012, playing two NZ Heartland XV games in the latter season.

“We’re trying to get ourselves right, and I guess our games the last three weeks, [those have] been our stepping stone,” Hamlin said.

“It’s about who can lead us around in those final minutes – those championship minutes.”

Every year brings a bolter story. Last season, lock Matt Ashworth was not in the initial squad but played his way in during pre-season, and he and partner Josh Lane will shoulder the load, with Peter Travis Hay-Horton working his way back this week from a bout of flu.

This season’s bolter is Luke Whale – the elder brother of the famous clan, with skipper Dane and 2021-22 representative Ben having Whanganui blazers, following on from their legendary 100-game veteran father Kerry.

Having played more than 10 years of WRFU premier and senior rugby, this recent season moving into hooker and flanker, Luke immediately answered the SOS to cover absences in the backline during pre-season, playing both midfield spots and fullback.

“After his club form, and I know he played in the forwards, he shows his versatility,” Hamlin said.

“He came in that game with Saracens and just did the job for us. He gave everything he had, and did it again on Saturday.”

While Hamlin acknowledges it would be an incredible family milestone for Luke to get a first-class cap after all this time, he is among five players told their role for the moment is in games for the Development XV and being ready, should the need arise, for the Heartland bench.

“If injuries happen, and we know they do, we have someone who’s been in there with us and trained with us.”

Thames Valley have had significant player turnover after a pre-season where they beat NZ Harlequins 29-21 and lost narrowly to North Harbour B 31-29.

Lock Cameron Dromgool is the respected name in a 13-man forwards group with nine Heartland rookies, while the backline is similar, with a lot of new faces around, such as the likes of midfielder Sam “Guns” McCahon and winger Harry Lafituanai.

“They’re [still] big and strong, history tells us from the last few years,” Hamlin said.

With two away games to follow the season opener on Saturday, the coach knows how important a good start will be against their fellow top-four contender.

“You don’t win this comp in week one or two, but you go a long way to making it harder [if you lose].”

2023 Heartland squad

Forwards: Matt Ashworth, Gabriel Hakaraia, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Peter Travis Hay-Horton, Doug Horrocks, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kubunavanua, Josh Lane, Josefa Namosimalua, Konradd Newland, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Alesana Tofa, Roman Tutauha, Keightley Watson.

Backs: Josaia Bogileka, Eben Classen, Lindsay Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi, Sheldon Pakinga, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Brook Tremayne, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu, Dane Whale, Luke Whale.

Apprentice players: Josh Brunger, Neo Tichbon, Emmanuel Wineera.