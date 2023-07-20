Whanganui's development squad has been expanded.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

A larger McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV squad have been invited to train for a larger representative season in August and September.

A group of 33 players was invited to Thursday training with second-year coach Danny Tamehana, who will be assisted this campaign by Matt Davis.

As well as the Development XVs of Wairarapa Bush, who they play twice, and King Country, the squad will be tested by the touring New Zealand Marist Under-20s, the Heartland Hurricanes U20s and a game with the Wellington Fijians - a six-match campaign.

“That’s the real pleasing aspect this year, they’ve definitely considered that,” said Tamehana of his request to Whanganui Rugby Football Union chief executive Bridget Belsham for a substantial season.

“We can get a bit of momentum, and do a bit of stuff with the boys.”

By inviting more than 30 players to take part, and as of Wednesday night Tamehana had spoken on the phone to roughly half of them to confirm interest, the squad could potentially be self-sufficient for numbers, alongside the standard practice of hosting Steelform Whanganui players not required on any given week for the Bunnings Heartland Championship campaign.

“You can say that, but these players we’ve named, we have to find out if they’re available,” said Tamehana.

Last season, the Development XV went unbeaten in their four matches played, however they did have to defer one match with the Wellington Samoans due to not having enough props available.

Tamehana is hoping they will be covered in that area this season - the likes of front rowers Fa’afetai Pulemagafa and Slade Hay-Horton among six players in the squad who have played First Class rugby for Whanganui.

Notably the squad contains more than a dozen players who were predominantly in the second-tier Senior club competition - either with single-team clubs or the B grade teams of the larger clubs.

Tamehana sees this as an important step to improving the player pool so that perhaps teams from the 12-strong Senior competition might feel comfortable moving up to the five-team Premier competition.

“I think the guys picked are guys that can play Prems grade anyway,” he said.

“It’s all about developing. For the [Senior] guys to come in, it’s a good environment for them.

“This will be good exposure, there’s plenty of guys from the B grade, so who knows?

“We want the Prem grade stronger.

“Just looking forward to working with the fellas, I can’t wait. It’s a nice, balanced side at the moment.”

The side will train on Thursdays at the Kaierau Country Club.

The Development XV is:

Forwards: Ash Tamihana (Kaierau), Devon Johnson (Kaierau), Ezekiel Anderson (Ruapehu), Fa’afetai Pulemagafa (Kaierau), Frances Vakadranu (Pirates), Hamish Broadhead (Marist), Jack Hodges (Border), Joseph Abernethy (Utiku), Josiah Dawai (Marist), Kayden Shedlock (Marist), Mairangi Tamehana (Kaierau), Matt Brown (Taihape), Ngapuke Patea (Border), Regan Collier (Taihape), Rongomai McLean-Wanoa (Marist), Sam Sherriff (Utiku), Shade Tuaine-Whanau (Rātana), Slade Hay-Horton (Taihape), Taine Tucker (Marton).

Backs: Carliwyne Riddles (Kaierau), CJ Stowers (Pirates), Daniel Kauika (Marist), Epeli Delasau (Kaierau), Ioana Aki (Marist), James Barrett (Taihape), Jamie Robertson (Marist), Logan Blackburn (Ruapehu), Peniani Waqatabu (Kaierau), Rusiate Baleidrekete (Kaierau), Tasi Kabakaba (Border), Te Wanihi Rowe (Marton), Vili Bainibure (Marist), Wiremu Morgan (Marist).

2023 Fixtures

August 3: NZ Marist Under-20, Cooks Gardens

August 12: Heartland Hurricanes Under-20, Cooks Gardens

August 19: Wairarapa Bush Development, Masterton

August 26: King Country Development, Taumaranui

September 2: Wairarapa Bush Development, Cooks Gardens

September 9: Wellington Fijians, venue TBC



