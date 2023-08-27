Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Fijian flair right at the death saw the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV snatch their first victory of the season with a try on fulltime to beat King Country Development 28-22 in Taumarunui on Saturday.

The curtain-raiser to the Bunnings Heartland Championship game at the domain had seemed likely to head the way of the home side, especially as Whanganui had a slightly makeshift line-up due to a handful of late withdrawals, taking 20 players up against 24 with rolling subs, then suffering some injuries.

King Country fared better with regard to territory and possession in the first half, but a series of fumbles proved costly - Whanganui leading 14-5 against the run of play.

The home side’s scrum pressured Whanganui early, driving them back on their own 5m and allowing halfback Lachlan van der Pasch to sneak off down the blindside to score.

But while the set piece wasn’t perfect, Whanganui had game-breakers out wide, and after getting a couple of penalties to get into the attacking 22m, the visitors spread the ball, with centre Rusiate Lalanabaravi throwing a basketball pass to veteran winger CJ Stowers, who, despite facing converging defenders, stepped back inside and showed his power to drag two of them over the tryline, with first-five Brook Tremayne then converting for a 7-5 turnaround.

Portent of things to come, Whanganui then showed King Country you must play right to the last whistle, as their Fijian backs led a break-out from their own half after a long period under sustained pressure, then got a tap penalty and worked towards the posts, allowing reserve forward Bonefasio Tabuanivalu to drive through and score right on halftime.

King Country tightened up their ball-handling and retention to start the second half, with Whanganui being cautioned for getting up too quickly from the line - a forwards drive saw prop Jared van Rooyen score under the heap, and skipper Hopa Haika converting.

Moving the ball to the left and right, King Country had the momentum, making the tryline again for centre Delane Bell to score off the ruck.

Haika converted, and when he added a penalty in front for 22-14 with the clock ticking down, it appeared Whanganui were out of options.

But on a warm day, the gaps were starting to appear, and Whanganui’s speedsters found them.

Lalanabaravi made a great midfield bust off a long pass from skipper Ngapuke Patea, and the midfielder found Tremayne in support, who set up Stowers to race outside his marker and score in the corner, Tremayne then adding a great conversion to make it 22-21.

A Whanganui counter-ruck on King Country’s 22m led to a penalty nearly in front in the 79th minute, but the visitors looked downcast when Tremayne pushed his kick wide.

But there was just enough time for the drop-out, and Lalanabaravi again swept through a half-gap, finding Tabuanivalu, who produced an incredible no-look flick pass to second-five Epeli Deasau - who had a great game on defence - to dash away and score under the posts, right on the fulltime hooter.

Other stand-outs for Whanganui were winger Carliwyne Riddles, who, along with Stowers, Lalanabaravi and Deasau, did not tire and found open space, as well as prop Ezekiel Anderson, who had to anchor his side of a scrum under pressure.

Coach Danny Tamehana was pleased a natural ability with the ball in hand saw his side through.

“That’s Fijian rugby at its best, I suppose. Just a little line break and backing up, scoring under the posts – couldn’t get any better than that.

“I think the ones that could stand up, stood up towards the ending of the game.

“Just having the rotation there, I thought was quite good between Matty [Davis – manager] and myself - making sure we could rotate and keep some of our big ball-players fresh for that last quarter.”

The coach was pleased with the character shown by the squad that fronted, given a few others had pulled out, removing some pre-set game plans.

“Everything went out the window in terms of that, set piece-wise, but the boys still get up to play rugby - they done good.”

Whanganui Development 28 (C Stowers 2, B Tabuanivalu, E Deasau tries; B Tremayne 4 con) bt King Country Development 22 (L van der Pasch, J van Rooyen, D Bell tries; H Haika pen, 2 con). HT: 14-5.

Happenings

WOMEN: The Chesters Plumbing & Bathroom Whanganui Women are building real momentum in their Heartland competition after a strong second half carried them to a 40-17 win over Wairarapa-Bush in Masterton on Saturday. Whanganui held a slender 19-17 lead at halftime, but pulled away for their second bonus-point win.

UNDER-18: The final Air Chathams Under-18 Boys squad has been chosen. It is – Forwards: Jeff Dorset (Marist), Jayden Garland-Lower (Pirates), Darlaney Hina-Pauro (City College), Hunter Browning (Whanganui High/City College), Harry Rowe (Ruapehu), Ratunai Latus (Collegiate), Oscar Mabin (Collegiate), James Hardy (Collegiate), Rudy Ioasa (Collegiate), Jack McCarthy (Collegiate), Ryleigh Joseph (WHS), Mac Lawrence (WHS), Taine Te Waaka (WHS), Jovilisi Mataitoga (Cullinane), Al-Jarreau Manu-Kuru (WHS). Backs: Jahstice Metekingi (WHS), Angus Pearce (Collegiate), Lachlan Fisher (Ruapehu), Tahatika Te Riaki (Ruapehu), Monty Sherriff (Collegiate), William Johnston (Collegiate), Akiwa Koro (Marist), Tyrone Herewini-Lama (WHS), Manilla Malili-Malo-Lauano (WHS), Aseli Takavesi (WHS).

HURRICANES: It was a tough start for the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s in their Central Region Shield competition, as they were beaten 50-12 by a very strong Wellington U-19s team in Palmerston North on Saturday. Steelform Whanganui apprentice player Josh Brunger scored from the left wing to narrow the gap to 17-7 in the first half, but from there, Wellington took back control.

SCHOOLS: The Cullinane College Under-15s narrowly lost their MRU Youth 3 final to Palmerston North Boys’ High Junior 6 by 20-19 at Panieri Park on Saturday. In the MRU Secondary School Girls’ competition on Wednesday, Cullinane took over top of the table from local rivals Whanganui High School, winning 43-7.