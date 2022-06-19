Semi Vodosese was one of the try scorers for Border against Ngamatapouri on Saturday. Photo / NZME

It was another Tasman Tanning Premier second round in June where the winners of the first round were flipped.

As well as Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau securing a crucial bonus point win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist while denying them any extras, Waverley Harvesting Border have guaranteed a home semifinal after coming out of the Waitotara Valley with a 30-12 win in the South Taranaki derby with Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri.

Border had been significantly undermanned when they lost 14-0 to Ngamatapouri in the annual 'Duck Shooting' game under lights on May 6 at Dallison Park in Waverley.

But the break for a bye and the Queen's Birthday Weekend has let Border marshal their troops – getting back to full strength while players that were gutting out niggles to play have recovered.

Border knew Ngamatapouri with their half dozen backs with Heartland Championship experience would be dangerous nonetheless, but picking up the maximum points while denying the home side any consolation means Border can't be caught by anyone for second spot on the table, although top qualifier will be unbeaten Byford's Readmix Taihape regardless.

Border's tries came from prop Ross McDonald, No8 Semi Vodosese, midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo and utility back Tyrone Albert, with playmaker Craig Clare contributing 10 points with the boot.

The home got a try in each half through backs Josaia Bogileka and Timoici 'Jim' Seruwalu.

Border now set themselves for a spine-tingling clash at Dallison Park this coming weekend, as Taihape will bringing the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield they have defended eight times since lifting it off Border on June 19 last year.

And of course, as if they needed reminding, Taihape have yet to beat Border on their home ground.

For Ngamatapouri, trying to make their first ever Premier semifinal since joining the grade in 2017, having previously won the Senior title, the 2019 Division 2, and multiple WRFU Sevens crowns, they are back in a tight battle where two into three won't go.

Now tied with Kaierau and two points clear of Marist, Ngamatapouri will play both of them in their remaining games, with the prospect that one win from two might get them through.

This starts with hosting Kaierau up the valley this weekend.

It was a great Saturday for the Kaierau club all around, as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau held off a Black Bull Liquor Pirates team fighting to save their season, hanging onto the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield, 25-23.

Now 0-3 in Senior Division 1, Pirates don't have the maths on their side, even if they win their last two games, to make the semifinals.

Having lost the shield to Kaierau, JJ Walters Marton have kept their playoff hopes alive after a cracking Rangitikei derby with Ratana, scoring the only try of the second half to come back for a 15-14 win.

It was the first meeting of the sides this season, after their game in the Country group was cancelled out of respect for the passing of Rehimana Meihana, the tumuaki of the Rātana Church of NZ.

Ratana's bonus point still keeps them locked into the second playoff spot, although now in a real traffic jam with just one point separating second place to fifth.

Sitting above that is Ali Arc Logistics–TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic, who provided Marist RFC with their sole joy on Old Timers Day at Spriggens Park, holding off a late comeback by McCarthy Transport Ruapehu to win 34-24.

Across the way on the Racecourse fields, Kelso Hunterville took a big step forward as they lead the Division 2 table with a comfortable 47-19 win over Marist Buffalos.

In the Memorial Park derby, Bennett's Taihape made it two wins for the season over neighbours Utiku Old Boys, pulling away in the second half to win 29-10 and lock in second spot on the table.

Results, June 18

Tasman Tanning Premier, Round 7

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 32 (Josh Lane, Tai Pulemagafa, Harry Unsworth , Tyrone Kemp, Ethan Robinson tries; Robinson pen, con, Brooklyn Herewini con) bet Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 19 (Junior Nepia, Bradley Graham tries, penalty try; Daniel Kauika con). HT: 22-12.

Waverley Harvesting Border 30 (Ross McDonald, Semi Vodosese, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Tyrone Albert tries; Craig Clare 2 pen, 2 con) bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 12 (Josaia Bogileka, Jim Seruwalu tries; Brook Tremayne con). HT: 18-7.

Senior Division 1, Round 3

At Kaierau Country Club (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 25-23. HT: 11-10 Pirates.

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics–TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic bt McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 34-24. HT: 24-5.

At Marton Park: JJ Walters Marton bt Ratana 15-14. HT: 14-10 Ratana.

Senior Division 2, Round 3

At Racecourse: Kelso Hunterville bt Marist Buffalo's 47-19. HT: 25-0.

At Memorial Park: Bennett's Taihape bt Utiku OB 29-10. HT: 12-10 Taihape.

Bye: McCrea Scanning Counties

Around the grounds

METRO: St Johns Whanganui Metro kept their Top 4 spot in the MRU Colts grade intact after a comprehensive 56-12 away win over Dannevirke SC on Saturday. Having swept the lower tier teams, Metro will now host Feilding Old Boys-Oroua at home this coming Saturday.

COLLEGIATE: It's been a tough four days for the Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV in the CNI competition. On Wednesday, they lost a home game with Lindisfarne College 14-10, while a flu-depleted side then travelled to Pukekohe to meet Wesley College, losing 7-3 on Saturday. Two bonus points keeps Collegiate in third place, but it will not last as all the teams around them have multiple games in hand.

UNDER 20: Former Collegiate Old Boys Harry Godfrey (Hurricanes) and Adam Lennox (Chiefs) have been named in the New Zealand Under 20s squad after the national tournament in Taupo. Godfrey also played for NZ U20 last year, while he was named in the paper 2020 NZ Secondary Schools team, while Lennox was selected for the NZ Barbarians squad.

SCHOOLS: In Wednesday's Under 16 Boys XV competition, Ruapehu College picked up a 44-0 win over Whanganui High School, with City College on the bye. This followed on from Round 1 where WHS beat City 48-26.