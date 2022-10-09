Steelform Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin was pleased with his team's composure against Mid Canterbury. Photo / Blake Davison

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Steelform Whanganui have got their first Cantabrian scalp of the 2022 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship season and are now building momentum for a run at the Meads Cup, as the round robin ended on Saturday.

The 46-13 win over Mid Canterbury with their large tight five and physical scrummaging was a mark of the squad's growing composure.

In prior games, pressure on Whanganui's set piece or at the breakdown often led to over-extending and rushed efforts, which invariably led to mounting penalty counts and new members of the 2022 Card Club.

Instead, Whanganui set themselves to regain possession by defending stoutly, and although the hard contact of the first half led to plenty of handling errors on both sides, the home side produced plenty of good turnovers and prevented Mid Canterbury from getting momentum on the drive.

After a scratchy effort in the second half against Horowhenua-Kapiti, this time the bench added impetus and momentum as Mid Canterbury's big men began to tire – Whanganui scoring four second-half tries, and finishing the game off well with a seven-pointer approaching fulltime.

Prop Gabriel Hakaraia made his return from injury layoff and, while he and Bradley Fountain were pressured by their opposites Hunter Stewart and Adam Williamson, Whanganui picked their moments and delivered.

Player of the Day hooker Roman Tutauha got through a lot of work on the fringes, including scoring a nicely-worked try off halfback Lindsay Horrocks, who kept his cool behind a turning scrum and kicked well in general play.

Locks Josh Lane, Ben Whale and flanker Samu Kubunavanua did plenty of big tackling around the fringes, and when they could, put the ball through their hands – Whanganui had a decided advantage in the backline, with winger Tyler Rogers-Holden getting a double by running in untouched off No. 8 Semi Vodosese's kick-chase regather and skipper Dane Whale's looping cut-out pass, respectively.

Winger Alekesio Vakarorogo came in-field looking for work, and reserve prop Keightley Watson steadied the scrum and carved off big metres on the carry when he came on - barging over to score.

Fullback Ethan Robinson's outstanding goal-kicking continued, slotting seven from eight attempts.

Having treated the match as the big dress rehearsal for a home semifinal with Thames Valley, coach Jason Hamlin was pleased the pressure and handling errors were counteracted with solid defence and recoveries.

"We weren't clinical, and we were trying to be clinical. We were trying to be a little bit better than we were at certain facets of the game, and they're pretty obvious.

"We probably still need to be better at decision-making around ruck and maul time - probably bringing the ref into the game too many times for my liking.

"But what they did do: they stayed composed, they stayed in it, they didn't panic, they took opportunities when they were there.

"Once we were able to get into the other [half], once we were able to hold some ball and get some momentum - I'm pleased with what we did.

"I spoke to the team around [how] we will need to be better next week, and that's the goal, but [today's] the effort we want around things, that's the composure and being able to work things out on the run."

The young players coming on in the latter stages are continuing to develop well and coping with the pressure.

"You see young Keightley scores towards the end of the game and had four involvements in that phase leading up to it," said Hamlin.

"Those are the things we want to see out of the young man.

"We gave them easy possession and let them off the hook a few times, but every coach is saying that, and they're working hard - that's the thing I love about it."

Captain Dane Whale felt the same - it was yet another game where, despite errors and penalties, the side still ran up over 40 points.

"Honestly, I've never been part of a team where things can go pear-shaped, and everyone just manages to hold together and pull through.

"I think it's to do with the senior playing group - there's enough of us that have been in that situation before, and sort of know that as long as you turn that momentum around and push it in your favour, you'll come out on the other side.

"There's a lot of boys in there that have played a lot of footy, together as well, so we all know we can pull those around. We've done it plenty of times."

For example, at least five to six times in the first half, Whanganui held up Mid Canterbury's big ball-runners to regain possession, or counter-rucked to earn penalties.

"Happy with that side, but on top of that we probably gave the ball away that many times and then some, probably in the first half, and it started creeping a little bit in the second half," said Whale.

"The boys are keen, and we're right on the cusp with it being brilliant, and then giving the ball away - so, we just need to balance that out.

"When we do hang onto the ball and we bring in those 4-5 phases, we show that we can score those tries in the corner."

Whanganui 46 (T Rogers-Holden 2, T Seruwalu, R Tutauha, J Yarrall, K Watson tries; E Robinson 2 pen, 5 con) bt Mid Canterbury 13 (K Hona try; T Reekie 2 pen, N McCloy con). HT: 15-6.