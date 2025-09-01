“The boys were really good, we were a little bit pushed for time that day, but we seemed to click on to it.”

Again, the squad was a little light due to last-minute withdrawals, having a small reserve bench similar to their defeat the previous weekend against Northern in Taihape.

“At least we had a front-row rotation, so that worked a lot better,” said Tamehana.

“Young Blake [Mitchell] at second-five was good, he was a halfback [in club rugby], and he played well.

“Mason [Johnson] led them well in the forwards. The rest played well, those two just led well.”

The Barbarians will now rematch with Northern at Cooks Gardens this Saturday.

Pasifika comeback falls short

It was a fun way for Whanganui Pasifika to finish off their five-match programme in an attack-oriented fixture with Hutt Valley Samoans at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Playing right to the finish, a late comeback by Whanganui was not quite enough, beaten 44-40.

Down 39-19 in the final quarter, the home side got tries from the likes of Peni Waqatabu, Apolosi Tawake and Epeli Delasau, with Jarrad Moeke and Sanaila Tawake adding conversions, but the clock ran out.

Notably, 20-game capped Steelform Whanganui prop Raymond Salu made his return to playing after having had issues with a finger infection.

Guided by Joshua Brown and Mike Lama, Pasifika took on a range of opponents in Manawatū Māori, Wellington Fijians and Hutt Valley Samoans, while sweeping their games against the Pasifika teams of Manawatū and Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

“Huge in terms of interest, huge in terms of numbers, the skills-wise has always been there,” said Brown.

“It’s always about building - last year was a start point for us and again this year seeing some of our younger ones, it’s all about interest and keeping the culture, because that’s the heart of what Pasifika is.

“Rugby’s the driver and the tool, but us together as a community, keeping it together for the younger ones, is cool.”

Results, August 30

McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians bt Wairarapa Bush Barbarians 21-10

Hutt Valley Samoans bt Whanganui Pasifika 44-40

Manawatū Māori bt Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori 35-31

Hawke’s Bay U19 bt Heartland Hurricanes U20 50-12

Taranaki U16 Girls bt Longrun Spouting Whanganui U16 Girls 34 -5

Taranaki U18 Girls bt Rivercity Golf Whanganui U18 Girls 19 - 27