Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Barbarians ready for Northern rematch after tight victory

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians won both games against Wairarapa Bush Barbarians.

McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians won both games against Wairarapa Bush Barbarians.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians are all set for the second tilt of their two-match series with Northern sub-union after sweeping another series against Wairarapa Bush Barbarians in Masterton on Saturday.

Having beaten Wairarapa Bush 31-19 in Whanganui on August 9, Barbarians coach Danny

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save