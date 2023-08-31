Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin wants his side to get back to basics at Cooks Gardens this Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin wants his side to get back to basics at Cooks Gardens this Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was a video screen rather than a drawing board, but Steelform Whanganui are going back to basics for their return to Cooks Gardens at the crucial halfway point of the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship round-robin on Saturday.

Having surrendered the Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy to King Country in Taumarunui last weekend, in a game where the performance suffered from isolated ball-runners, getting beaten at the breakdown and a lopsided penalty count, it was an honesty session to start Tuesday’s training session.

Facing a somewhat resurgent West Coast (2-1, fifth place), Whanganui (1-2, eighth place) know it is time to start putting in work to have a chance at the Meads Cup group, especially with current top-four teams North Otago and East Coast looming in coming weeks.

“Training last night [Tuesday] was very good - probably just stripping it all back,” said coach Jason Hamlin.

Feeling that perhaps the pre-game coaching plans had been too focused on specific styles, which then weren’t adjusted to match the in-game situation, Hamlin said the onus was going to be on the players regarding how they work together within the traditional tasks of their specific positions.

This would better suit the current squad, rather than making wholesale changes - these are still the players to do the job, they just haven’t put the jigsaw puzzle together yet.

“Getting back to those core roles and getting them back to that. Making them accountable,” said Hamlin.

“Making it a physical commitment to being direct.

“Individually, some players are doing their roles enough. But [as a team], we’re not as crisp and sharp as we could be.

“Quicker, cleaner. Being able to put the hammer down.

“I don’t think it’s far away, but the [points] table will tell you different.”

There will be reinforcements available as lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton and utility forward Ranato Tikoisolomone have completed their two-week stand-downs for head knocks - Tikoisolomone good to go, while Hay-Horton has passed all his tests and just needed final sign-off from the doctor this week.

Given that confirmation as well as the match being a home game, Hamlin was waiting until Thursday evening training to name the finalised squad - those not chosen expected to jump on with the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV for their curtain-raiser match with Wairarapa-Bush Development.

In the wider squad, there is good news in that prop Gabriel Hakaraia may need only one more week to be available in the earliest possible return from his injured AC joint, while fellow prop Hadlee Hay-Horton is down to a fortnight’s further recovery for his fractured eye socket.

Having those experienced heads available again would help Whanganui’s relatively young prop group, with Tikoisolomone being on-hand immediately adding further options.

Apprentice player Josh Brunger remains with the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s, but is getting back to the top form he was in before his breaking his foot during the club season, and remains in Hamlin’s plans.

West Coast welcomed back their 2015-19 coach Sean Cuttance this campaign and the turnaround was immediate - beating King Country 40-9 and Horowhenua-Kāpiti 48-28, before falling short at home against number two side Thames Valley 30-22 last weekend after leading at halftime.

Captained by hooker Troy Tauwhare, they bring plenty of experience in prop Daniel Davis, fullback Sean McClure, as well as halfback James Ferguson and No 8 Amenatae Tukana potentially playing their 50th games.

“Even last year, they may not have got results, they were still a physical side,” said Hamlin.

“They’re a good side, that’s what this competition is - South Canterbury aside, everyone else can beat everyone else.”

Kickoff for the main game is 2.30pm, following on from the Development XV curtain-raiser at 12.30pm.

The squad will be chosen from:

Forwards: Matt Ashworth, Doug Horrocks, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kubunavanua, Josh Lane, Josefa Namosimalua, Konradd Newland, Raymond Salu, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Alesana Tofa, Roman Tutauha, Keightley Watson, Emmanuel Wineera.

Backs: Josaia Bogileka, Eben Classen, Lindsay Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi, Sheldon Pakinga, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Brook Tremayne, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu, Dane Whale, Luke Whale.

Apprentice players: Josh Brunger, Neo Tichbon.