Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mayors in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu have thrown their support behind this week’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Up to 10,000 volunteers will take to the streets across the country later this week to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said it was likely most people in the district would know someone who has been diagnosed with or lost their life to breast cancer.

“I have my own connections, and many others I speak to do as well,” he said.

“The reality is that with early detection, breast cancer and other cancers can be caught early, meaning a greater chance of full recovery and an improved outcome in general.”

Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson said publicity was the key behind the street appeal.

“Breast cancer is survivable, and if I can help with the message, I can help save lives. Why would I not be part of that?”

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton said the Ruapehu community strived for public awareness through fundraising.

“As a nation, we today collectively unite to support those affected by breast cancer.

“Generous donors can make a positive difference in both the wellbeing of sufferers and scientific research.”

Kirton said his district’s thoughts went out to survivors of the disease, and remembrance went out to those who had lost their battle.

Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand runs the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal every year.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the foundation was grateful to have Tripe, Watson and Kirton join the call for support.

“We’re asking everyone in Whanganui to show some love for Kiwis affected by breast cancer by donating,” Rayner said.

Around 55 women in the Whanganui region are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

All the money raised will go towards the foundation’s work in advancing breast cancer research, educating New Zealanders about the importance of early detection and supporting patients through treatment and recovery.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any Government funding, it’s only thanks to the generosity of New Zealanders that we can carry out our life-saving work,” Rayner said.

“Your donations will bring us closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.”

Donations to the foundation can be made to Pink Ribbon Street Appeal through volunteer collectors, identified by their pink buckets and pink sashes, or online via the ‘Events’ section of the foundation’s website.

The appeal runs in Whanganui on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.