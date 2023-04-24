The RSA wants to encourage recent veterans to access support through their services. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui veterans are concerned for the “dwindling influence” of Returned and Services Association (RSA) on modern servicemen.

Vietnam War veteran Gordon Keelty said he had noticed soldiers that have served more recently had less of a connection to the RSA than WWI and WWII veterans.

“I think it’s, unfortunately, a dwindling influence of the RSA not just here but throughout New Zealand, it’s not quite the same strength of the organisation and that’s something that to me is a concern,” he said.

Keelty said it wasn’t just happening in Whanganui but nationally as the RSA had closed a number of centres around New Zealand.

Whanganui RSA president Rod Hart said the RSA was leading a campaign to contact recent veterans through soldiers’ camps and Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand.

“These guys are veterans but a lot of them simply don’t recognise themselves as veterans,” Hart said.

Hart said despite there being more modern veterans in society than there had been at any time since WWII, a lot of recent veterans had simply left the service into jobs.

“So there’s a lot of these guys out there and they’ve been to some pretty mixed-up wars, places like Afghanistan and Timor-Leste, and so we’re going to see a lot of problems in the future with some of the mental health issues.

“A lot of them simply don’t recognise the support we can give them.”

The annual Poppy Day appeal helps to provide a source of funding to support older veterans and those who had recently returned from conflict.

Hart said the RSA had the ability to assist a veteran by paying for their travel and accommodation to access treatment.

“We’re able to react very quickly to any incidents and we have separate funding that’s on tap if we need it.”

RSA national president Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford recently called for an additional, separate day to honour Anzac veterans from modern conflicts.

Keelty said he did not see the need for another remembrance day as well as Anzac Day.

“I think Anzac Day does recognise all veterans.”

Although Hart agreed with the intention behind organising a separate day to Anzac Day for recent veterans, he said it did not make sense from an employers’ perspective.

“The last thing an employer needs right now is another public holiday, from an employer’s point of view I don’t think it would work but I certainly endorse his sentiment.”

Hart said tradition would drive the proceedings for Anzac Day this year and he was looking forward to seeing the planning pay off.

“Bring on Anzac Day I say, we’ve put a lot of work in and I’m just hoping like heck for a fine day.”