Te Kōpuka chair Gerrard Albert at the September launch of the collaborative Whanganui River strategy Te Heke Ngahuru. Photo / Moana Ellis

The Whanganui River strategy is being taken to the public for feedback by the 17-member group of iwi, central government, local government, and industry representatives.

The group’s public engagement campaign for the first version of the collaboration strategy Te Heke Ngahuru began in Whanganui on Thursday.

The strategy aims to bring focus to the health and wellbeing of the Whanganui River, its tributaries and catchment, collectively known as Te Awa Tupua.

Te Heke Ngahuru project director Kahureremoa Aki said public meetings over the next few months would mark the beginning of “a very active process”.

“Engagement with our communities over Te Heke Ngahuru is an ongoing process, not an event.

“The strategy is a living one that requires ongoing and active investment from central and local government [and], most importantly, our community, who will determine in real time how the strategy evolves through design of action plans.”

Te Heke Ngahuru was launched at Pūtiki Marae in mid-September by Te Kōpuka, the strategy group formed under the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017.

The group was established to bring together those with interests in the river to work collaboratively for its protection.

Aki said Te Heke Ngahuru is a long-term strategy with an initial five-year window to unite communities under the value set Tupua te Kawa. The first five years will focus on investment, community engagement and action plans.

The strategy aims to establish the Te Awa Tupua framework as the foundation for resource management in the Whanganui River catchment.

It will work to have the Crown, local government and the communities of the river catchment adopt Tupua Te Kawa and the Te Awa Tupua framework, Aki said.

“Tupua Te Kawa stems from the values upheld by hapū and iwi of the Whanganui River catchment for centuries. It is shared with all communities of the river as a common platform to promote greater understanding of the innate obligation to care for the river.

“Tupua Te Kawa will also be the common value set applied in planning and decision making for the Whanganui River catchment.”

Te Kōpuka chair Gerrard Albert said the Te Awa Tupua framework was immune from the fluctuations of election cycles.

“Governments will constantly oscillate over approaches to resource management – the design and now repeal of central government reforms of the RMA and Three Waters a perfect example of that.

“This is a reform of the way we practise resource management in Te Awa Tupua.”

Primary industries, recreation, tourism and environmental sector leaders have contributed to the design of the strategy.

“For too long we have been operating in silos to care for an environment we all share,” said Keith Beautrais, environmental member of Te Kōpuka.

Rangianiwaniwa Pehikino, of Te Ihingārangi of the Waimiha sub catchment of the upper Whanganui, said it was exciting to be involved in the strategy.

“We unite for the wellbeing of our waterways of the awa, the common ground that brings us all together.”

The public meetings continue at Ruapehu District Council in Taumarunui on December 18 and there will be an online session on December 20. Further meetings are planned for the first three months of 2024, including at Whangamōmona Hotel on January 25 and Te Pae Tata in Ohakune on January 29.

Submissions on the strategy are invited until March 31. Te Kōpuka will then consider submissions and publish a final strategy.

