Whanganui rink hockey players Michaela Ross (left), Jemma Bates and Siobhan Pitkethley have been selected for the New Zealand women's team. Photo / Supplied

Three Whanganui rink hockey players will soon be on their way to China to do battle with the world’s best.

Michaela Ross, Jemma Bates and Siobhan Pitkethley have been selected for the New Zealand women’s team, with Bates named co-captain.

Bates said the trio were initially selected in a national training squad at the end of last year.

“We went to New Plymouth and Auckland for training weekends to improve our skills and fitness, all of that stuff, then there was the tournament not long ago with three selectors watching and deciding who made the cut.

“I’m just really excited and I’m glad the other two girls got selected as well. They’ve been training so hard.”

The team’s first port of call is the World Skate Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

All going to plan, it will be on to the world champs in Italy next year.

Bates said she spent a bit of time away from the game while she travelled overseas and had children, but rejoined the Whanganui Rink Hockey Club around a year ago.

This will be her second stint in the New Zealand team.

“I was obviously a lot younger the first time around,” Bates said.

“There is definitely more life experience. I have really bad arthritis too, so coming back this time around has been more of a push and a harder journey.

“I think I have a lot more passion for the sport now than I did back then. Before, I was good at a sport so I played it.”

Ross, 15, and Piktethley, 16, both attend Whanganui High School.

They had also been playing since they were “pretty little”, Bates said.

“For the last couple of weeks, Michaela has really been perfecting her slap shots and getting prepared to go away.

“We’ve been through a few drills together and I think with that life experience, I’ve got stuff to give to the younger players as well.”

As for the club itself, it was in much better shape than when she left.

“We’ve got heaps of teams and it’s definitely thriving,” Bates said.

“Back in the day, we used to travel away and have no subs [substitutes] or anything. We definitely have them these days.”

Fundraising for the trio’s trip to China gets underway on the weekend.

“This Saturday [May 6], we’re going to do a skate night at the rink and there will be some quiz nights and raffles as well,” Bates said.

A contingent of Whanganui players will travel to New Plymouth on the weekend to try for selection in the New Zealand under-19 men’s team.