Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui retirees key to voluntary work with the Department of Conservation

Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Colin Ogle (right) and Bill Fleury (rear) are recent retirees contributing their career knowledge to volunteer programmes in Whanganui such as Friends of Gordon Park, who run regular planting and weeding events.

Colin Ogle (right) and Bill Fleury (rear) are recent retirees contributing their career knowledge to volunteer programmes in Whanganui such as Friends of Gordon Park, who run regular planting and weeding events.

Retirees in Whanganui are getting stuck into volunteering, with many using their decades of knowledge and skills from the very fields they recently left.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) office in Whanganui runs a regular volunteer programme, leading its own projects and helping to assign volunteers to various partner programmes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save