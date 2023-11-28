Momiji's new Grab ‘n’ Go outlet has opened on Maria Place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Japanese restaurant Momiji is offering a new option for people looking for lunch in the central city.

Momiji Grab ‘n’ Go is now open at 15 Maria Place, selling Japanese takeaway food during lunchtime hours.

Owner and head chef Bizen Miyake said the idea for the expansion came from wanting to give office and retail workers in the city more lunch options, as there was nowhere selling sushi in that block of the central city.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to give it a try and then to give office people here more options for lunchtime,” Miyake said.

The work to open the Grab ‘n’ Go started a couple of months ago and the Maria Pl spot came up as the perfect place due to its central city location.

Takeaway options include chilled and warm sushi, bowls, bao, salad and karaage burgers.

The food is prepared at Momiji restaurant in Victoria Avenue and then transported to the Maria Pl shop.

“We don’t cook in here because there’s no kitchen here, it’s a very small space.”

Miyake believed the shop would also appeal to tourists visiting Whanganui over the summer.

The new outlet opened on Tuesday, November 27.

Assistant manager Sinead Kinchella said the shop’s first day was a busy one.

“Everyone was happy to see a sushi shop in the middle of town, not just on the outskirts,” Kinchella said.

Miyake said he had plenty more ideas about what he wanted to do with the restaurant.

The Grab ‘n’ Go is open Tuesday to Friday, 11.30am-2pm unless the food sells out earlier.

