Whanganui community members attending a free cooking class at the UCOL | Te Pukenga Whanganui campus to learn more about cooking healthy meals within a budget.

From busy lives to raising a family, many people struggle to find the time or inspiration to cook healthy, nutritious meals within a budget for themselves and their whānau.

It was this that led Kāinga Ora and UCOL | Te Pūkenga to join forces and organise a free cooking class for the Whanganui community, including Kāinga Ora customers, to share tips, tricks and inspiration for eating well on a budget.

In October, the participants met at the UCOL | Te Pukenga Whanganui campus to learn basic food safety, talk about costing and budgeting when shopping, and learn about meal prep and how to freeze meals.

And, of course, there were plenty of opportunities for food tasting. So, what was on the menu? Everything from enchiladas and cottage pie to keema curry with rice and spaghetti bolognese.

Silo (left) and Frankie attended the free cooking class organised by Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities and UCOL | Te Pukenga.

All four meals were made with the same base beef mince recipe. Easy! Kāinga Ora customer Frankie learned a lot of great tips that she is looking forward to using at home.

“I find it challenging to cook healthy meals within a budget,” says Frankie.

“But I’ve learned a lot in this course. I now know how to make the perfect mashed potatoes and check the food’s temperature without a thermometer. I am very grateful for the opportunity to attend this course.”

Fellow Kāinga Ora customer Silo says she attended the course because she is interested in cooking but sometimes struggles with finding healthier alternatives for things like cream and cheese.

“The facilitator shared many helpful tips and tricks for healthy eating on a budget,” says Silo. “I’m looking forward to sharing these ideas with other people – I think I will make the enchiladas for my community group soon!”

Kāinga Ora is proud to have partnered with UCOL | Te Pūkenga to organise this course for the Whanganui community.

“This is a perfect example of how we are working with community organisations to support our customers and build sustainable, thriving and inclusive communities,” says Tyrone Kemp, stakeholder relationship manager for Kāinga Ora in Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū.

“We know that many customers find it challenging to cook healthy meals within a budget. Our facilitator, Gina, showed the receipt for the ingredients she bought for this course and shared tips for low-cost meals. The food the participants made tasted great, and it is wonderful that they have learned practical tips and tricks they can try at home every day.”