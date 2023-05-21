Whanganui Repertory Theatre Whanganui Repetrory’s last production, The Lion in Winter

Whanganui Repetrory’s latest production, The Lion in Winter, has some of its cast.

Director Kerry Girdwood says she’s pleased to have cast Kerry O’Sullivan as Eleanor of Aquitaine, the former queen of France and at the time the play is set (1183), wife to King Henry II of England.

“Her marriage to Henry was unusual in that it was a love match, a ‘coup d’amour’ in a climate when marriages forged geopolitical alliances. Normally, the aristocracy didn’t marry for love but Henry and Eleanor did marry for love, which makes their story extraordinary.”

Newcomer to Whanganui Georgia Bishop will play Princess Alais of France. The powerful English King Henry II will be brought to life by Alfred Edgecombe, an actor from Palmerston North.

“When he was a schoolboy in Dannevirke he played Prince John and he’s always wanted to be in The Lion in Winter again so now he will be playing a lead role. He’s thrilled to be cast in this production.”

Kerry is deliberating on the roles that others will play. She’s yet to finally decide who will play the parts of the French Prince Phillip and the sons of Henry and Eleanor, Geoffrey, Richard and John.



