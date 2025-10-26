It was opened with a special talk by Kaihāpai Taonga/curator Maeve Egan, delivered to members of the Museum Friends group and other supporters.
Museum Pou Ārahi/director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said the exhibition was part of the museum’s ongoing strategy to bring more of its rich collections into public view.
“This exhibition reveals extraordinary objects that connect us to the deep past.
“These tools were once vital to survival, and they speak to our shared human story.
“By putting more of our collection on display, we’re helping visitors understand not just how these objects were made, but why they still matter today.”
Egan said the exhibition invited people to reflect on humanity’s capacity for innovation and adaptation.
“Each of these tools tells a story of ingenuity, experimentation, and discovery.
“The exhibition celebrates the unique and fascinating properties of the tools and how their construction and use developed over time.”
The exhibition is open now at Whanganui Regional Museum.
Admission is free, with koha (donations) accepted to support the museum’s ongoing work.
Exhibition details
Utauta Taketake, Utauta Hōu/Tools Through Time
Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen’s Park, Watt Street
Open daily 10am-4.30pm (closed Good Friday and Christmas Day)
Admission: Free (koha welcome)