Tools Through Time Kaihapai Taonga/Curator Social and Natural History, Maeve Egan, with examples of Acheulean handaxes made from quartz-rich sandstone. Photo / Karen Hughes/Whanganui Regional Museum

A new exhibition at Whanganui Regional Museum invites visitors to journey through time to explore the evolution of ancient stone tools.

The museum will exhibit the earliest known implements of the Lower Palaeolithic to the developing craftsmanship of the Neolithic era.

Utauta Taketake, Utauta Hōu/Tools Through Time showcases a selection of ancient stone tools originating from Denmark, Egypt, India, Somalia, Switzerland and beyond.

Many of these artefacts are being displayed publicly for the first time, offering a rare glimpse into how humanity’s earliest innovators shaped their world.

The exhibition examines how these tools were made, what they were used for, and why they have found a home in Whanganui.