Whanganui Regional Museum to host traditional Chinese celebrations

‘Hanfu’ refers to traditional clothing, and the event will incorporate other ethnic groups and trends in a wider appreciation of global attire. Photo / Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Chinese Association (WHCA) has organised a celebration for Hanfu Day, a festival displaying the ancient clothing of China’s Han people.

Whanganui Regional Museum will host the free event on Saturday, April 22, starting at 11:30am.

Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said the celebration of costumes fit in with many of the exhibitions on display in the museum that focus on design and fashion.

“I am really pleased to welcome another of our important local communities to the museum to help our visitors learn more about them,” Labrum said.

“The event is an opportunity for the Whanganui community to learn more about Chinese culture,” WHCA event co-ordinator Hannah Li said.

“For us here in New Zealand, we want to make the day more vibrant and add more elements. So instead of just hanfu, we will be presenting a variety of Chinese costume styles that people can come and try on.”

Visitors will be able to try on all kinds of Chinese costumes and participate in a photo contest.

“Hanfu is not cosplay, it’s Chinese cultural expression. Similar to hanfu trends, huafu is a celebration of Chinese culture that can be seen in street fashion trends, as globalisation and interest in authentic Chinese culture grows,” Li said.

The event will feature a Chinese lion on display, and plenty of games and activities for young and old.

“We’ll be introducing the wishing tree game, and the chopstick ping-pong game, and a Chinese drumming experience.

Other activities will include calligraphy demonstrations and colouring crafts, with everyone encouraged to have a go.

“Our purpose is for more people to ask us questions and experience our Chinese culture in fun ways,” Li said.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.