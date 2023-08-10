Museum archivist Sandi Black is leading the photograph preservation workshop. Photo / Karen Hughes

Museum experts are giving Whanganui residents and visitors the chance to learn how to best preserve precious family memories.

Whanganui Regional Museum archivist, Sandi Black, said the workshop would offer practical tips on how to best take care of family photo albums.

She said it was important to store photographs correctly.

“The popular magnetic albums - the ones with sticky pages and cellophane over the top - are very bad for photographs.

“Over time, the glue really sticks, and then if people decide that they want to take the photos out, they can de-laminate in the process, so the print side separates from the back of the photo which is still stuck in the album.

“The glue can also discolour the photograph and the materials used in those albums are often acidic.”

Black said modern photos were often trickier to deal with.

“Older photos are easier to manage because of the materials that were used.

“The latter 20th-century materials pose a few more problems, they are a very waxy, plastic sort of paper and that is harder to fix.”

However, there were tricks Black could show visitors to the workshop.

“If it is ripped or torn, we can stabilise it with specialised tape and recommend encapsulating it with a photographic activity tested envelope or we can make a mylar sleeve for it.”

Black said the workshop would examine worn photographs from the museum’s own collection.

“We’ll be looking at these examples and at how we can stabilise photos and prevent further damage if people have similar items in their own collections at home.”

She said restoration of photographs was a scientific process that required intensive training, so the workshop would instead focus on preservation.

“Generally, at the museum, we put items in photographic activity tested envelopes which are specifically designed to not interact with any of the chemicals used in photography.

“Some special items need to be treated with a bit more care but for most photos at home there are good alternative materials that aren’t museum-quality but are quite adequate.”

Black said the preservation of the information was as important as the physical item.

“We’ll also be looking at how to manage a family collection and the recording of information, either on the photographs themselves or in a book or even a database.”

The free photograph preservation workshop is at the museum from 10.30am-12.30pm, on Friday, August 18.

Bookings are required. Phone (06) 349 1110 or email info@wrm.org.nz.