The Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy exhibition is on at the Whanganui Regional Museum until the end of January 2023. Photo / Karen Hughes

Children will be able to sink their teeth into a series of fun activities at the Whanganui Regional Museum as part of the Whanganui Summer Programme.

Each day from January 9 - 13, the museum will provide a one-hour session of crafting with a theme of ‘Creative Creatures’.

Education team leader Margie Beautrais said the programme was aimed at children aged five to 10, with the planned activities all based around a popular museum exhibition.

“Our exhibition of amazing animals, Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy, has been hugely popular with this age group,” Beautrais said.

“The exhibition is due to finish at the end of January, so we’re sending it out with a special programme of animal-themed art activities.”

They include creating movable animal puppets, making animal-themed backpack charms, printed greeting cards and more.

The exhibition has been popular with children. Photo / Karen Hughes

The five sessions are from 11am to noon, January 9 - 13, with a fee of $2 per child to cover the craft materials. Bookings should be made directly with the museum; phone (06) 349 1110. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The full schedule of museum activities is on the museum website, wrm.org.nz. The Whanganui Summer Programme guide is available at Whanganui i-Site, or online at whanganuisummerprogram.weebly.com.