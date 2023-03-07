Whanganui Regional Museum Māori curator Dr Rawiri Tinirau (left), museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum, and Kaitiaki Komiti of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Regional Museum Māori curator Dr Rawiri Tinirau (left), museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum, and Kaitiaki Komiti of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Regional Museum is hosting a national touring exhibition.

Until June, the museum will house the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award.

This is on loan from the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata.

The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award encourages emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors) in any medium. Entrants must have a whakapapa connection to the tupuna depicted in the work, and any visual medium can be used.

The award was launched in August 2020 in a partnership between the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata (the hosts and administrators of the event) and Te Tari o Te Kiingitanga — the Office of the Kiingitanga.

The award was created to inspire a new generation of emerging Māori artists. Following the inaugural competition in 2021, the depth of submissions since has led to a range of unique art pieces that include whakairo (carving), sculpture, raranga (weaving), ceramics, oil painting and photography.

The museum will house the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award until June. Photo / Supplied

The exhibition was opened on Thursday, March 2, with a formal ceremony at the museum. Special guests included representatives from the Office of The Kiingitanga, speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe; and Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe.

There are 36 original new works of portraiture in the show, with a diverse range of mediums.

A schedule of public programmes is planned to support the exhibition. These will include cultural workshops, guided tours and school holiday programme activities.

Museum senior curator Libby Sharpe says Whanganui is privileged to have this touring exhibition

“When we were doing earthquake strengthening on the museum building, we built the Samuel Drew Gallery specifically to accommodate touring shows. The Drew Gallery offers good security, lighting, and environmental controls to protect the works. It’s a great space. The earthquake strengthening was completed in 2019 and the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award show will be the first touring exhibition to go into the space.”

The exhibition has previously been shown at Otago Museum and around galleries and museums in the North Island. Whanganui Regional Museum is the last venue to present the exhibition.

The award was created to inspire a new generation of emerging Māori artists. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Regional Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum says she is thrilled to have the exhibition in Whanganui, especially because several of the works have links to the region.

“Hosting the show is part of my strategy of bringing the best from around the country to Whanganui. I’m keen to expand offerings to Māori audiences, but also to showcase contemporary te ao Māori (the Māori world) to all visitors. This beautiful exhibition does just that.”

The Details:

What: Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award exhibition

When: Open until June 4

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queens Park, Watt St, Whanganui.

Admission: Free