Whanganui Regional Health Network has partnered with Alzheimers Whanganui to allow the continuation of cognitive stimulation therapy. Pictured (from left) is Alzheimers Whanganui manager Renee Clark with WRHN occupational therapist Tori Bensemann and nurse practitioner – ageing well lead Rebecca Casey.

Whanganui Regional Health Network has partnered with Alzheimers Whanganui to allow the continuation of cognitive stimulation therapy. Pictured (from left) is Alzheimers Whanganui manager Renee Clark with WRHN occupational therapist Tori Bensemann and nurse practitioner – ageing well lead Rebecca Casey.

A cognitive stimulation therapy programme for people living with dementia will be delivered in a new partnership between the Whanganui Regional Health Network and Alzheimers Whanganui.

Whanganui’s first Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) programme was launched under the Whanganui Regional Health Network (WRHN) and designed to provide evidence-based and person-centred support to those living with dementia in the community.

Occupational therapist Tori Bensemann and nurse practitioner and ageing well lead at WRHN, Rebecca Casey, have been the drivers of the programme.

“CST uses various therapies to improve quality of life and confidence,” Bensemann said.

“Feedback from participants and whānau noted participants were far more chatty at home, whilst others reported they are more confident to get out and about. It’s enjoyable and there is a lot of laughter and fun.”