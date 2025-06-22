The CST programme’s future had been in question with the contract ending and Bensemann preparing to go on maternity leave.
Alzheimers Whanganui will become the new facilitators in a 12-month contract beginning on July 1.
“Through the whānau voices collected at WRHN, it’s clear that people living with dementia/mate wareware – and their whānau – want timely access to the knowledge, tools and support available to manage their journey,” Casey said.
WRHN called the new partnership a natural next step as Alzheimers Whanganui has been helping those in the community living with dementia since 1986.
“We also acknowledge our partners from Elders Community Mental Health, who have co-facilitated CST and played an important role in CST delivery,” Casey said.
For more information about CST sessions and how to participate, contact Alzheimers Whanganui on 06 345 8833.