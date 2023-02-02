Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui records largest GDP growth since 2005, but businesses still in difficult times

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
In 2022, Whanganui recorded the highest GDP growth year-on-year since 2005. Photo / Bevan Conley

In 2022, Whanganui recorded the highest GDP growth year-on-year since 2005. Photo / Bevan Conley

The largest GDP growth in Whanganui for nearly 20 years has come with a reminder of how local businesses are still in difficult times.

Whanganui’s GDP grew by 5.6 per cent, higher than the national

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle