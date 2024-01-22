Whanganui's weather has been record-breaking lately, with the second hottest January day on record since 1978. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui struck a record-breaking overnight high on Sunday night.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said Sunday, January 21 had an evening high of 21C.

That was the warmest overnight temperature since 1978 for January in Whanganui.

“It’s definitely been very warm the last few nights,” O’Connor said.

Friday, January 19 was the hottest day of the year so far for the city and was also the second hottest January day on record since 1978 — with the temperature reaching more than 30C.

But for people struggling to sleep in the heat, relief is on its way.

O’Connor said cooler temperatures were on the horizon for Whanganui this week.

Potential thunderstorms on Monday afternoon will turn to rain on Tuesday.

“There’s a cold front moving over that will bring some rain [on Tuesday] and then ease in the afternoon.”

On Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 11C.

The rain would bring a “strong, cold south-westerly change”, O’Connor said.

“It will slightly warm up as we head into the weekend.”

At the tail end of the week, conditions should become “fairly dry”, O’Connor said.

