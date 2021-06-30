Whanganui real estate agents at the top of the sales table

Bruce McGhie and Vicky Todd, of Property Brokers Whanganui, are at the top of their game. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Whanganui real estate agents have been named in the list of elite top 20 Property Brokers agents in the country.

Vicky Todd, who was named second on the list, said the company had more than 80 offices nationwide and it was an honour to be at the top of the table after putting in a lot of hours.

"You don't really stop because you have to stick with your client all the way through," she said.

"I haven't had a proper break during the past year and you can be taking calls up until around 10.30pm sometimes."

Todd has sold more than 100 properties during the year, including two that sold for $1.2m.

"The properties I have sold range from the very modest up to the very substantial.

"There have been a lot of first home buyers and it is always a thrill to help someone purchase their first property."

Bruce McGhie, named seventh on the list, said it was important to build rapport and trust with clients.

"It's about getting yourself out there and building a strong reputation to attract repeat referrals," McGhie said.

"You treat people as you would want to be treated yourself because it can be a stressful experience."

Both agents said they could not have achieved their success without a strong team backing them up and providing expertise.

"We both have partners and my partner Tess Hunt was my personal assistant," Todd said.

"She has so much passion for real estate and is so good with customers, I am delighted to have her as my partner now."

Todd and McGhie said it had been "incredible" to see the growth in demand for Whanganui properties.

"We are seeing people coming not only from Auckland, but from locations like Tauranga and Kapiti," Todd said.

"Although prices have increased here, houses are still more affordable here - especially for first home buyers."

The agents said they had also made "Covid-driven" sales, with Whanganui people returning from overseas to buy homes in the region during the past year.