The Whanganui District Youth Council's current elected members.

“Youth are making themselves heard in Whanganui says Holly Davies, Whanganui Disrict Youth Council co-chair.

“The wonderful part of being a youth councillor is having a voice on politics and topics youth often don’t have a voice about.”

Holly says being a youth councillor opens the doors to exciting opportunities.

“I’ve loved being a youth councillor and a co-chair so much. I’ve met so many amazing people and organisations and believe youth council is a great experience that any person of any background could enjoy.”

Holly co-chairs the youth council with Reina Jones. Reina says joining the youth council has taught her to listen and take on board different ideas and opinions.

“As a diverse group, each with our unique view and beliefs, we get to hear a lot of views, which are often different from our own. Through our regular discussions, I have learned to understand and see things from my fellow member’s points of view and use their views to further shape my understanding and perspective on a topic.”

Stacy White, Whanganui Youth Council project support officer, says the Whanganui District Youth Council was created to provide a forum for obtaining advice about matters that impact young people and to connect rangatahi to opportunities to support the wellbeing of all rangatahi in the district.”

“As well as Holly and Reina, youth councillors are Benjamin Ross, Lola Fisher, MC Mahoney, Jaden Allen and Jack Walker. Kereama Allen and Ezekiel Moran are making the move from volunteers to youth councillors. We have 14 seats for local rangatahi with an additional four seats for tangata whenua.”

She says youth councillors will be kept busy for the year, with plenty of activities planned to benefit the community.

“Coming up we’ll have the launch of some $600 scholarships, which have been very successful in the past. Last year we partnered with Yess and Sport Whanganui to support Awhi te Rangatahi event funding and this year we are teaming up with them again.”

Activities are also planned for the youth councillors themselves, with the leadership team planning a retreat facilitated by Learning Environment.

Joining the Youth Council is a chance for Whanganui’s rangatahi to connect with other like-minded people, Stacey says, and to speak up for what they believe is important.

“Taking part in the Youth Council can be a really rewarding experience. The time and energy rangatahi put into this group can create positive change that impacts rangatahi today, and also for generations to come.”

Whanganui District councillor Charlotte Melsor says as a newly elected member and councillor appointed to the Youth Council, she is excited to work with the youth.

“They are all amazing and I look forward to welcoming anyone considering joining. It’s going to be a great year and triennium.”

Youth councillo rLola Fisher says with exciting things planned for the year ahead, now is the time to join the youth council.

“I would highly recommend joining the Whanganui Youth Council. It’s such an incredible opportunity to meet other like-minded rangatahi, and gain valuable experiences for life.”

Stacey says interested rangatahi are invited to fill out a form to join the Youth Council in a volunteer role.

“As a volunteer, rangatahi get to experience being part of the Youth Council and gain an understanding of what it involves to see if it’s for them. Rangatahi who have gained some experience as a volunteer — including attending meetings and contributing to Youth Council projects — will be invited to express interest in a youth councillor role as vacancies become available.”

Applications and more information are available at linktr.ee/wdcyouthcouncil or email: YouthCouncil@whanganui.govt.nz