Saturday's semifinal was a different affair from the two close round-robin matches. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It will be an unprecedented third straight rematch in the Tasman Tanning Premier final as Byford’s Readimix Taihape once again on Saturday proved they can show up for the big away games.

Playing their fourth straight semifinal against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, the second at the Country Club, Taihape had two weeks to prepare for the match, and unlike the two close matches in the round-robin, they turned in a clutch and physical performance to overcome their hosts 33-11.

Starting with some hard defence to put Kaierau back inside their own 22m, Taihape missed an early penalty attempt, but Taihape kept up a relentless pounding at the tryline, before transferring from one sideline to the other, and eventually first-five Dane Whale ran the angle back beside the posts to roll over the last cover tackle for a try he’d convert in the 13th minute.

Although Taihape couldn’t add a go-ahead penalty, they still had the home side pinned in their own territory – with No8 Ben Whale pinching a lineout throw – and after more sustained buildup, they found the overlap for second-five Cyrus Tasi to put winger Tiari Mumby over in the corner for 12-0 after 24 minutes.

Taihape had a setback when incumbent Steelform Whanganui flanker Regan Collier suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone on an aggressive ruck cleanout, but again the rest of the pack drove forward in unison, and in a worked move, Whanganui lock Peter Travis Hay-Horton beat his marker and drew the last line to put fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden over for 19-0 approaching halftime.

Kaierau were still optimistic as they now took the wind, with fullback Sheldon Pakinga slotting back-to-back penalties in the 43rd and 45th minutes to chip away at the deficit.

But then Taihape showed exactly how to play in unfavourable conditions, with superb carry and recycles with safe passes to drive out of their half and onto the attack for phase-after-phase, and on the two occasions Kaierau finally regained possession, they gave it right back with a fumble and reversed penalty.

Taking an attacking scrum, Taihape drove towards the posts, then reserve forward Sam Reeves went close on the far side, before Kaierau just ran out of tacklers and Rogers-Holden was free to dot down in the corner.

In trouble at 26-6 with Taihape’s long buildup having eaten up a lot of clock, Kaierau struggled to maintain possession in an attacking position, but gave themselves some hope with a great try from inside their half as Pakinga ran onto a good pass from first-five Brook Tremayne, and put centre Peceli Malanicagi outside his cover to sprint through and score in the corner with 13 minutes left.

But no-one was going to deny Taihape yet another away semifinal win, just like 2019 and 2020 and they showed great control of the ball to eat up time when they had it, plus resolute defence to keep Kaierau away from their 22m.

A long break by Whale had them back on attack, where after a couple of scrums and Kaierau trying a desperate chip ahead from their own line, play was set for reserve Jaye Flaws to force his way through tired defenders for Taihape’s fifth try on fulltime.

Byford’s Readimix Taihape 33 (Tyler Rogers-Holden 2, Dane Whale, Tiari Mumby, Jaye Flaws tries; Whale 4 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaieau 11 (Peceli Malanicagi try; Sheldon Pakinga 2 pen). HT: 19-0.

Senior semifinals

It was a tough day for Kaierau RFC all around as for the second-straight season, defending Senior champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic proved far too strong in the derby semifinal, beating Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 32-0 at Spriggens Park.

Joining Celtic at Cooks Gardens this year and looking to make a bit of history will be Utiku Old Boys, after an epic clash with four-time semifinalists and 2020 champions Tāmata Hauhā Rātana at Memorial Park.

Trailing at halftime in muddy conditions, Utiku had deadlocked with Rātana by fulltime, necessitating an extra 20 minutes, and they emerged with a 28-25 triumph for the home faithful.

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 32-0. HT: 15-0.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 28-25 in extra time. HT: 13-8 Ratana.