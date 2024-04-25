Whanganui premier rugby: New-look Marist take on Kaierau

Marist (green and white) and Kaierau will do battle at Spriggens Park this weekend.

Marist (green and white) and Kaierau will do battle at Spriggens Park this weekend.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The heart pumps just a little faster, and the hairs on the arm stand up just a little higher when we reach Saturday’s Tasman Tanning Premier Metro derby.

Some of the personnel may have changed but the embers of the rivalry can flare up real quick when Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist hosts Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at Spriggens Park for the Marist club’s Old Timers Day.

Marist are known for often being in a constant phase of renewal, and with the departure of around 11 players from 2023 as several of their talented younger players departed overseas, there is a new breed coming through.

After winning back-to-back WRFU Senior titles with Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic, new head coach Steelie Koro and assistant Duane Brown have brought up about half a dozen of their young bolters with them to join the remaining veteran group of established Premier players.

“It’s a pretty smooth transition, I was pretty lucky to be involved a lot [with Premier] last year,” said Koro.

“Having the guys that in the last four to five years [are] the ones soldiering on, we’ve got a good core of them carrying on.

“We’re tracking along well in terms of the major outcome [semifinals], not too far away from where we want to be.

“Still those nerves in there, but we’re up for the new challenge.”

Marist have been competitive but are still looking for that killer blow – as a second-half comeback against Byford’s Readimix Taihape came up just short 24-17, while they led at halftime against Premier newcomers Marton, only to have to settle for a 22-22 draw.

But if there is ever an opponent with which Marist can play above themselves, it’s Kaierau.

“Love playing our neighbours, it used to be Pirates but for a while now it’s been us and Kaierau [for a derby], and it’s a game both get up for,” said Koro.

“Bragging rights for the town teams.”

Following the departures of players like Rangi Kui and Jack O’Leary, Marist has a re-ordered backline, which it could be said is built around representative midfielder Josaia Bogileka.

As well as the Celtic players, they have picked up the likes of former Steelform Whanganui representative CJ Stowers (Pirates) and 2023 Development XV representative Carliwyne Riddles (Kaierau), who will experience playing on the other side of the derby.

After his breakout 2023 campaign, making the Heartland squad, Alesana Tofa is the first-choice hooker, although given his outstanding work rate, Koro could potentially revert him back to blindside flanker at times.

A big change has been the captaincy – as passionate club man Lake Ah Chong has been elevated to the leadership role, with the senior statesman Brad Graham being encouraged to relax into his own game with less pressure.

“It was about giving [Ah Chong] a bit of responsibility and goals to set for himself,” said Koro.

Having to play all their fellow 2023 semifinalists in consecutive games, Kaierau are feeling the pinch, having paid the price for their impressive 27-22 win over Taihape.

Representative lock Matt Ashworth suffered a deep cut to his forehead requiring stitches and it could keep him out for a couple of weeks – coach Danny Tamehana looking to elevate 2022 Heartland apprentice Mason Johnson, although he had previously planned to be away this weekend.

Both goal-kicking playmakers in Ethan Robinson and Sheldon Pakinga are nursing minor injuries – Tamehana considering risking leaving them both out.

“I want them at the end of the season.”

The situation calls for another big effort from fullback Peceli Malanicagi, the NZ Heartland XV representative who has provided tries and try-assists in both matches.

“He’s lethal, 100 per cent, if we can create a little bit of space for him in those outside channels, he’s hard to stop,” said Tamehana.

“[Marist] don’t need any motivation, it’s their Old Timers Day, definitely a home advantage.”

Draw, April 27

Tasman Tanning Premier, 2.35pm kickoffs

Marist v Kaierau, Spriggens Park; Rātana v Taihape, Rātana Pa; Marton v Border, Marton Park.