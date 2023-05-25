Border's only loss this season came when they were without Craig Clare at first-five. Photo / Bevan Conley

Border's only loss this season came when they were without Craig Clare at first-five. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The only thing predictable about Tasman Tanning Premier right now is its unpredictability, with Waverley Harvesting Border looking to avoid the pitfall which has sunk other sides this campaign.

Consistency has been an issue, as emphasised in recent games where Border’s opponent this Saturday, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, were able to defeat Byford’s Readimix Taihape for the first time since 2017, but a week later got hammered by Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at the Country Club.

Kaierau were therefore confident heading into last Saturday’s home clash with Border, having won narrowly by one point in their previous meeting in Waverley for the season opener.

Instead, they met a Border side coming off the bye who had lined up all their proven commodities, with first-five Craig Clare back in partnership with halfback Lindsay Horrocks, inside of the midfield pairing of newcomer Silio Waqalevu and season MVP contender Alekesio Vakarorogo.

In the forwards, veteran lock Jack Hodges turned the clock back with a strong performance against Kaierau’s incumbent Steelform Whanganui locks, while No. 8 Josefa Namosimalua is unquestionably growing into his role.

The Barracks Bar Challenge Shield holders also welcomed back talented young forwards Ngapuke Patea and Logan Kingi from injury, although this weekend’s game with Marist will be Kingi’s last match before heading over to play club rugby in Queensland.

“It’s just good to see him back out there,” said coach Todd Cowan, recalling Kingi’s scary concussion earlier in the season.

“Pretty good, reasonably happy, but still a lot of work-ons.

“That’s something we spoke about the last couple of weeks – the senior guys stepping up.”

Although Border have not lost since their opening game with Kaierau, which was played without Clare, following an inadequate pre-season, the coach acknowledges Taihape, Kaierau and Marist have all struggled to back up from a big effort in their following game.

“A lot of the other teams, [from the] outside looking in, they’re struggling with injuries and unavailability.

“It’s still a competition where anyone can beat anyone on any given day.

“[Marist], they’ve still got a strong side, a threat. Once again, this week, we’ve got to make sure we get our own things right.”

It could be said Marist have come the closest to tipping up Border at near full strength, as in their first meeting at Spriggens Park, the home side closed the gap to 18-15 until Clare took the game away with two late penalties.

On the bye to lick their wounds from the Kaierau loss, Marist’s coach Travers Hopkins was an interested viewer of Border’s hammering of Kaierau.

“You see the difference once they get their main guys back.

“You want to disrupt the ‘top two′, but this is getting very reminiscent of the last two years.

“It was good for us to have that week off to dissect what went wrong.

“When we played Taihape, it was determination – we really wanted to do this.

“A week later... we didn’t back it up or follow through. [We’re going to] just have that break to really analyse that, and get a few bodies fit.”

The side is still feeling the injury loss of influential prop Keightley Watson for the season and the sidelining of flanker Samu Kubunavanua, but they will be bolstered for the trip to Waverley with the return of captain Brad Graham in the forwards and second-five Daniel Kauika.

“Brad, his leadership is impeccable – he leads by his actions,” said Hopkins.

“[Kauika]’s very underrated; the amount of work Dan gets through.”

Talented utility back Jack O’Leary will be looking to keep himself on the top of the MVP standings.

Hunting their first win over Border since 2019, also in Waverley, Hopkins knows his side must find some way to nullify the Clare and Horrocks kicking game – their ability to send teams back into their own 22m and then pop over three-pointers being like death by a thousand cuts.

“[Last time], we were our own worst enemies in that last 20 minutes. That comes down to discipline. With someone like Chock [Clare], you can’t give him any opportunities.

“It can be quite deflating when you’re working so hard.

“We can’t go into our shell against these guys. We have to take the game to them.”

In the other fixture, Kaierau will have to pick themselves up as Taihape make the trip to the Country Club, a game which could prove crucial in the race to earn a home semifinal.

Premier Draw (2.35pm kick-offs):

Challenge Shield:

Waverley Harvesting Border vs Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, Dallison Park

Byford’s Readimix Taihape vs Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, Country Club

Bye: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu