Designer/potter Chris Moore, organiser of the Art in the Garden event, with artist Sandy Howard who will be firing Raku pottery on the day.

Each year the Whanganui Potters Studio runs a community-focused event called Art in the Garden, a celebration of art and the outdoors. Whanganui-based artists, and invited artists from further afield, set up artwork displays throughout the garden. Over the weekend the public is welcome to visit and admire or purchase the artwork. The focus is on ceramic and outdoor art (aka weatherproof), but typically with a diverse range of art.

New this year, is the Lovely Cuppa initiative. Members have been hand-making unique and quirky keep-cups for the public to purchase at a much-discounted rate. The goal is to reduce waste created by single-use disposable cups. Proceeds from each sale will support the club’s ongoing community activities. Strictly one cup per person, numbers will be limited.

Whanganui Potters Studio will have its fundraising with raku firings where the public can purchase and glaze a piece of bisque-fired pottery.

Some of the work by Chris Moore and Sandy Howard.

Club members will demonstrate pottery techniques such as wheel throwing and slab building. For those interested in checking out the pottery studio, they can have a chat with one of the many members.

There will be regular sessions for kids to create unique clay items under the tutelage of experienced potters. If they wish to keep them, Whanganui Potters Club will take them away and fire them for free.

Adults are welcome to join in and make clay items too, but will incur a small fee to cover materials.

Note: firing can take a number of days. All items must be individually named and contact details provided so they can be picked up from the pottery studio when ready.

A wide range of plants will be available for purchase.

Proceeds support the studio and prizes include a trip for two on the Waimarie. The property owner has requested please leave your dogs at home.

Rain or shine, Art in the Garden will run from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with free admission at 38 Pauls Road.