Declan Millan says the area of concern is where the port’s dredging barge (centre left) is berthed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Port Operating Company says its wharf isn’t at risk of collapsing, contrary to a recent health, safety and wellbeing report.

Commissioned by the Whanganui District Council and completed by CHANZ (Construction Health and Safety New Zealand) earlier this year, the report said the far corner of the operational wharf appeared “unsound” and likely had a reduced loading capacity.

“The current operational wharf may be at risk of structural collapse as the loading capacity is not known,” it said.

At the time of the report, it was possible for a heavy vehicle to drive and park in the area.

Port Operating Company director Declan Millan said staff identified concerns with the eastern area on Wharf 1 prior to the report and an engineer had been commissioned to review the structure and propose a repair solution.

“Their interim findings have not suggested that there is a risk of structural collapse,” Millan said.

“While this engineering process is carried out, access to the area has been blocked off, with barriers now in place.”

Wharf 1 - the operational wharf - is the port’s primary commercial wharf and was rebuilt in 2016.

Millin said blocking off the area did not have an effect on day-to-day operations at the port.

“The area of concern is where the port’s dredging barge is berthed, it is not an area where goods are loaded onto or unloaded from vessels.”

Port directors had “specifically asked” the council to include it in CHANZ’s review.

Phil Wardale (yellow jacket) says work on the wharf rebuild is scheduled to begin in August. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Te Pūwaha, Whanganui’s port revitalisation project, is a collaborative initiative involving the district council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, Whanganui iwi (Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust, Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust and Tupoho) and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Part of it is a wharf rebuild, which is to be handled by the district council, specifically Whanganui Port General Partnership Limited (Port GP).

Port GP and its subsidiary Whanganui Port Operating Company Limited (Port Op Co) are owned by Whanganui District Holdings Limited - the commercial arm of the council.

Port project manager Phil Wardale said phase one of that project was to construct a hardstand and concrete marine structures suitable for Q-West’s 380-tonne capacity mobile boat hoist, along with the development of a water treatment plant to service the site.

“We expect to make an announcement on the successful contractor within the next few weeks, with works scheduled to commence in August this year, and be completed late in 2024.”

Phase two - works to replace wharves 2 and 3 - was likely to get under way in 2024/25, Wardale said.

That would follow a procurement process later this year where “we will be seeking sustainable design solutions to build modern wharves to support the marine precinct, fit to serve our community for the next 50 years”.

The CHANZ report also highlighted issues at the port such as insufficient security processes, broken bags of third-party hazardous materials, and mobile plant and mechanical handling equipment not appearing to be suitable for operational requirements.

Millan said directors had reviewed and implemented all the subsequent recommendations and were currently working with staff to undertake the associated remedial works in an action plan.

The report covered all aspects of council operations, including governance and leadership, critical risk and incident reporting and investigation.



