Whanganui's population rose by 700 people last year

The secret's out, Whanganui is the place to be.

The city and district population has grown by 700 people in the last year - the biggest annual increase since population changes were first recorded in 1996.

District population now stands at 44,500 and is the highest it's been in 18 years, the Whanganui District Council announced, citing latest Census test figures.

"The population increase reflects what people are experiencing – a lot of Whanga-newbies, rising house prices, and a growing economy," Mayor Hamish McDouall said.

"The previous two government projections did not seem to reflect the growth that most people could see around them, but the test census has clearly flagged that Whanganui is becoming more popular."

Council says the Whanganui district grew steadily since 2014, from 43,400 to 44,500 in 2017.