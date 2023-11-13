Whanganui woman punched, threatened with knife, trying to help ‘hurt’ man lying on the ground

NZ police data shows the 501 policy halved Australia’s deportations, State Highway 25A will reopen to traffic in time for Christmas, David Cameron has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle and urgent measures to address the decreasing supply of rental properties. Video / AP / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

A woman who tried to help a man lying on the ground was punched repeatedly in her stomach and threatened with a knife after she checked to see if he was alive.

Police are urging vigilance after the woman was attacked in Aramoho, Whanganui as she performed an act of kindness.

The victim, who did not want to be named, said she was visiting the Aramoho Health Centre on Somme Pde last week when she saw a man lying on the ground.

“He didn’t move when I got out of the car and approached him,” she said.

“I nudged him a couple of times and he still didn’t respond, so I reached over to check if he was breathing and he grabbed my arm and pulled a knife,” she said.

The man then attempted to stab her.

“I wrestled with him and he punched me several times in the torso.”

Whanganui police Detective Neil Forlong confirmed police were investigating the assault and said he applauded the woman’s willingness to help a person who appeared to be injured or unwell.

“We all should do that if we can, but caution is always advised in a situation like that.

“You need to think about your swimming ability before diving in the water.”

The woman said the man ran off in the direction of Kaikokopu Rd and he had disappeared by the time the police arrived.

She said her attacker was a large man with a tanned complexion weighing around 140 kg. He was wearing a black cap, a red hoodie, black jeans and boots.

Forlong said police were investigating the incident and requested that anyone who might have seen the man make contact.

