A motorbike rider crashing into a barrier on State Highway 4 near Kakatahi, north of Whanganui, set off a phone alert for emergency services.

When the rider fell off his motorbike it activated an alert from the phone in his pocket.

The iPhone crash detection feature automatically places an emergency service call when it detects the device’s owner has been involved in a severe crash.

Policeman Colin Wright said in this case the motorist continued riding into town after the crash.

Ambulance and police services eventually caught up with him in town when he stopped at a pub for lunch.

The man was transported to hospital in a moderate condition with mainly bruising and strain injuries.

