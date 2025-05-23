Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui police investigating after bell stolen from church near city

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The church's stolen bell dates back to the 19th century.

The church's stolen bell dates back to the 19th century.

The bell from a rural Whanganui church has been stolen, with the perpetrators offered tea and cakes if they return it.

The St John’s Matarawa church near Fordell was built in 1908, but the bell dates back further.

Board member of the Friends of St John’s Matarawa group, Joy McGregor, said the original church was built in 1866 and the bell was gifted by the Warrengate Jockey Club around that time.

Services are now held twice a month.

“We had one on Sunday [May 18] and it always starts with someone pulling the bell,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I remember saying, ‘May it continue to ring over this community for many years to come’.

“Two days later, we discovered it had gone. The cord was just lying on the ground inside the church.”

McGregor said, in her opinion, it would have taken more than one person to steal it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The bell, made of brass, was about two feet tall, she said.

“I really hope whoever is presented with it, a scrap metal dealer perhaps, will have the ethics to say no.”

The church is at 648 No. 2 Line, about 12.5km east of Whanganui city.

McGregor said the Friends were not after retribution, “we just want our bell back”.

“This is a taonga. It is precious to us.

“You think about all the times it has rung out, all the weddings.

“In the olden days, people would run to ring the church bell in times of great celebration and also great panic.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the bell being stolen “some time between Sunday and Wednesday this week”.

“At this stage, there are limited lines of inquiry, but police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved,” they said.

“Anyone who can help should use our 105 service, referencing file 250521/8938.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Information can also be shared via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

McGregor said the group had rung the bell many times and would “miss it terribly”.

“It’s a sad, sad thing to do.

“Whoever took it can come and have tea and cakes and a service if they want, we’d just like it back.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle