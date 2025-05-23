“I remember saying, ‘May it continue to ring over this community for many years to come’.

“Two days later, we discovered it had gone. The cord was just lying on the ground inside the church.”

McGregor said, in her opinion, it would have taken more than one person to steal it.

The bell, made of brass, was about two feet tall, she said.

“I really hope whoever is presented with it, a scrap metal dealer perhaps, will have the ethics to say no.”

The church is at 648 No. 2 Line, about 12.5km east of Whanganui city.

McGregor said the Friends were not after retribution, “we just want our bell back”.

“This is a taonga. It is precious to us.

“You think about all the times it has rung out, all the weddings.

“In the olden days, people would run to ring the church bell in times of great celebration and also great panic.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the bell being stolen “some time between Sunday and Wednesday this week”.

“At this stage, there are limited lines of inquiry, but police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved,” they said.

“Anyone who can help should use our 105 service, referencing file 250521/8938.

“Information can also be shared via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

McGregor said the group had rung the bell many times and would “miss it terribly”.

“It’s a sad, sad thing to do.

“Whoever took it can come and have tea and cakes and a service if they want, we’d just like it back.”

