A ute vs motorbike crash occurred on Somme Parade on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are asking for witnesses after an accident involving a motorbike and a ute in Aramoho, Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said a report of the crash was received around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Officer in charge of the Whanganui Road Policing Group Sergeant Colin Wright said a white ute was seen turning right off Somme Pde into the Aramoho Shopping Centre.

A blue offroad motorbike travelling in the same direction then hit the ute on the driver’s side door.

The rider of the bike, a 23-year-old male, was not wearing a helmet and Wright said he suffered head and abdominal injuries in the crash.

Police are asking for witnesses who saw this motorbike riding around Aramoho before being involved in a crash with a ute around 12.30pm on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 12.35pm, sending one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

They took one person in critical condition to Whanganui Hospital.

Wright said the driver of the ute was treated for minor injuries at the Aramoho Health Centre.

He said police were asking for witnesses to the crash, as well as anyone who witnessed the motorbike being ridden around before the incident occurred.

They believed the bike and rider had been travelling around the upper Aramoho area before the crash.

Witnesses should call 105 and quote the event number P054129140.