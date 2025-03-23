Advertisement
Whanganui police breath test nearly 10,000 drivers over two days

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
A two-day police operation in Whanganui focused on widespread breath-testing and road safety enforcement. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police breath-tested almost 10,000 drivers and handed out a flurry of infringements over a two-day stint.

Central District road policing manager Inspector Phil Ward said staff had completed an operation in Whanganui last week focusing on the safety of road users across the town.

On Wednesday and Thursday, traffic stops around Whanganui breath-tested “nearly 10,000 drivers”, Ward said.

Only three people blew over the legal breath alcohol limit.

All three now face pending court dates for their offending, Ward said.

One person was also arrested for breaching their bail conditions by driving a vehicle.

There were about 40 infringements issued for speed and nearly 50 infringements for not wearing a seatbelt.

There were also 15 drivers issued with an infringement for use of their mobile phone while driving. Nine vehicles were ordered off the road and issued with stickers.

Ward said while some of these results were pleasing, police were disappointed they’re still continuing to see people putting themselves and other road users at risk.

“Our aim is to prevent tragic incidents on our roads and we make no apology for targeting dangerous driving behaviour including restraints, impairment, distractions and speed,” Ward said.

Police staff from Whanganui, Manawatū and New Plymouth assisted in the operation.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

