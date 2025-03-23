Whanganui police breath test nearly 10,000 drivers over two days

A two-day police operation in Whanganui focused on widespread breath-testing and road safety enforcement. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police breath-tested almost 10,000 drivers and handed out a flurry of infringements over a two-day stint.

Central District road policing manager Inspector Phil Ward said staff had completed an operation in Whanganui last week focusing on the safety of road users across the town.

On Wednesday and Thursday, traffic stops around Whanganui breath-tested “nearly 10,000 drivers”, Ward said.

Only three people blew over the legal breath alcohol limit.

All three now face pending court dates for their offending, Ward said.