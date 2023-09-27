Whanganui Camera Club patron Beverley Sinclair and exhibition organiser Heather Mackenzie selecting images for the feature wall at the club's annual members' exhibition, which runs October 7-14 at the Community Arts Centre. Photo / Lynette Vallely

From the creative to the documentary, Whanganui photographers will be showcasing their best work at the upcoming annual Whanganui Camera Club exhibition.

The exhibition, which opens on Saturday, October 7, and runs until Saturday, October 14, at the Community Arts Centre, Taupō Quay, is a chance for the public to see some of the best of club members’ photography from the past year.

The main front gallery will feature the ever-popular classic framed prints in colour and monochrome, while the centre’s back gallery will feature photo art - outside the square – works that showcase creative, multidimensional imagery.

Another highlight will be the feature wall Whanganui is people ... he tangata, he tangata, he tangata – a giant collage of black and white images of Whanganui folk going about their ordinary – and not-so-ordinary – daily lives.

Entry to the exhibition is free and all are welcome, opening hours are Saturday, October 7 and 14, 9am-2pm and Sunday, October 8 to Friday, October 13, 10am-2pm.

For more information about the Whanganui Camera Club visit www.whanganuicameraclub.org.nz.