Beverley Sinclair, new patron for the Photographic Society of New Zealand, holding her publications she edited: NZ Camera and Capturing the Light.

Photographer Beverley Sinclair, from Whanganui, has been appointed patron of the Photographic Society of New Zealand, after a lifetime involved in photography.

“Whanganui Camera Club members are delighted to see Bev become the patron of the Photographic Society of New Zealand,” said John Smart, president of Whanganui Camera Club.

“It recognises both Bev’s lifetime of service to photography in New Zealand as well as her considerable leadership and governance skills.

Bev is also a patron of our local camera club, having been president on three occasions since 1974, with many years serving on our committee. Bev is still active in all aspects of the club, always encouraging members to explore and enjoy their photography. She will be a great asset to the PSNZ in her new role,” he said.

“I was very surprised and honoured to be asked to be patron,” said Beverley, “but very keen to keep up the link between Whanganui Camera Club and PSNZ. Vonnie Cave, from Whanganui, was a previous patron.”

“My interest in photography started when, as a school student, a neighbour introduced me to the magic of black and white printing in his makeshift laundry darkroom.

“I was hooked. It is a hobby which brings together people with a common interest in photography, but who capture such varied and intriguing subject matter.

“When I married and moved to Whanganui, I joined the Whanganui Camera Club [WCC]. It was, and continues to be, a very friendly, welcoming club, where members are always willing to share ‘how they did it’.

“I have been privileged to be part of it and its organisation.

“I joined WCC at a time when several WCC members - Arthur Bates, Vonnie Cave and Derek Endersby - were officials of the Photographic Society of New Zealand (PSNZ).

Publications Beverley Sinclair has been editor of through the years.

“I was later on the WCC committee and in charge of the newsletter, instigating the webpage and putting online its first e-newsletter. I was persuaded by the WCC PSNZ members to accept the invitation to edit the PSNZ Journal, NZ Camera.

“Its printing was moved from Dunedin to the Whanganui Chronicle, where Arthur Bates was manager of the newspaper. I was editor of NZ Camera for several years and the journal twice won international recognition in the Photographic Society of America’s annual newsletter competition.

“When PSNZ was to celebrate its 50th anniversary, I was asked to collate and edit its 50-year history, which was published that year with the PSNZ annual Gallery of Members Images.

“In 2019, WCC celebrated its 125th anniversary, and I put together for the celebrations a brief illustrated history titled Capturing the Light (which had been the club’s motto.)

“Whanganui has a long photographic history and the Whanganui Camera Club has always had a close association with PSNZ since its inception when members Dr Bob Anderson, Ken Newton, Sandy Powell and others were involved in its formation.

“The signing of the PSNZ official documentation was done at the fourth PSNZ National Convention, organised by the then Wanganui Camera Club.

“When, in 1961, a national competition was organised for a new insignia, it was won by Whanganui’s Canon Hohepa Taepa and his son Wi and featured the legend of Maui capturing the sun.

“My own photography is mostly illustrative and, combined with my enjoyment of words, design and multi-media, has resulted in my being involved in several audio-visuals and publications for myself and Whanganui community groups, such as Bason Botanic Gardens Trust (’Stanley’s Dream’ - benefactor Stanley Bason), Whanganui Literary Festival (‘Snippets’), Jane Winstone Retirement Village’s Melbourne Cup Day (‘They’re Off!’), Mainstreet Whanganui’s booklet promoting the Whanganui Region (‘Whanganui - the journey’), Whanganui Regional Museum (Brass Rubbings Heritage Trail passport project) and the Floral Art Society (‘Spirit of the Coast’) and photographing entries for their national diary competition.

“As a teacher at Whanganui High School, I encouraged students in the school club to successfully enter the PSNZ Ilford Shield for Secondary Students competition.”

Beverley has been a teacher at primary, secondary and tertiary levels - head of the Department of Business Studies and Technical at UCOL.

“As a grandmother, I have enjoyed making publications about my grandchildren’s interests and personalities. As a traveller, I enjoy producing audio-visuals and illustrated publications of impressions from my travels. As a keen gardener, I enjoy capturing nature for publications for local gardens and gardeners.

“Today, WCC members are still very involved with PSNZ. Lindsay Stockbridge is in charge of PSNZ Circles (of photographic penpals) and Maartje Morton is PSNZ treasurer. I am very happy and honoured to join them as a PSNZ patron.

The WCC meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in its clubrooms at 2 Handley St. The first meeting is for projected images and the second for mounted prints, a competition, with the results announced a month later. There is also a monthly Photo Appreciation session where members can get informal feedback on their work. They have photo shoots and a Shutter Bugs group which meets casually to take photographs and learn more about their cameras on a one-to-one basis.

“People often come to Camera Club because they want to learn how to work their new cameras,” said Beverley.



