Sharps and medicine returns have been put on hold in Whanganui.

Whanganui pharmacies have had to turn away customers wanting to return medicines and sharps waste as Health New Zealand switches service providers.

Pharmacies were told in late February to put returns on hold.

Health NZ’s Central regional commissioner Debbie Davies said the organisation was changing to a new provider, Interwaste, which won the national contract for disposing of medical waste.

“We are currently progressing these service changes, and we will be working with community pharmacies and health providers to update them on the changes,” Davies said.