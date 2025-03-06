Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

Whanganui pharmacies forced to put medical waste returns on hold as Health NZ switches providers

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Sharps and medicine returns have been put on hold in Whanganui.

Sharps and medicine returns have been put on hold in Whanganui.

Whanganui pharmacies have had to turn away customers wanting to return medicines and sharps waste as Health New Zealand switches service providers.

Pharmacies were told in late February to put returns on hold.

Health NZ’s Central regional commissioner Debbie Davies said the organisation was changing to a new provider, Interwaste, which won the national contract for disposing of medical waste.

“We are currently progressing these service changes, and we will be working with community pharmacies and health providers to update them on the changes,” Davies said.

Health NZ has switched providers for disposing of medical waste.
Health NZ has switched providers for disposing of medical waste.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui pharmacists thought Health NZ was renewing its contract with CDC Pharmaceuticals and were not aware there was a new provider.

Before being told by the Chronicle there was a new contractor, Aramoho Pharmacy senior pharmacist Ray Anderson had believed there was a delay in the contract renewal.

“We have had to stop taking everything because we can’t move the products on - until that contract is ... put into place we won’t be taking medicines and sharps back,” Anderson said.

Anderson said on Thursday, March 6, he had not received an update from Health NZ but was pleased progress was being made.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Davies said once the new contract with Interwaste was ironed out, patients and customers would be able to return to routine.

“There will be no change from a patient perspective. Patients can continue to return their pharmaceutical and sharps waste to their community pharmacies for disposal.”

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle