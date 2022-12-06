Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui petrol prices still being affected by lack of competition

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Low-cost operators like Waitomo and NPD don't have a presence in Whanganui. Photo / 123rf

Low-cost operators like Waitomo and NPD don't have a presence in Whanganui. Photo / 123rf

The cost of petrol in Whanganui has reached at least 20 cents more than equivalents in neighbouring New Plymouth and Palmerston North.

According to the Gaspy app, the cheapest Unleaded 91 in Whanganui on Tuesday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle