A garden voucher is presented to Jack Brotherston residents by Awhi Haenga from Whanganui Regional Health Network, with Men's Shed members looking on.

The installation of a shared garden in the Jack Brotherston pensioner complex is helping residents to socialise and save money on food.

Community connector Awhi Haenga came up with the raised garden concept for the complex, which operates as a “smaller version of a community garden”.

“Some of the residents were trying to grow their own vegetables in the very small flower gardens by their front doors, so this is a better alternative.

“It will also encourage our kaumātua to work together and build those nurturing relationships through their māra kai [gardening].”

Haenga said with the cost of fruit and vegetables increasing by 23 per cent in the past year, the garden was helping to put fresh fruit and vegetables on residents’ tables.

“Many of our kaumātua and whānau are struggling to afford fruit and vegetables, and this is one way to support their health and wellbeing.”

Residents said it was wonderful to have the garden and everyone could help out with it.

“We have planted radishes, silverbeet, cauliflower, bok choy, cabbages and strawberries.”

The garden was built by a team from the Men’s Shed, and funded by a community connection service contract between Whanganui Regional Health Network and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said the fund allowed the role of community connectors to provide welfare needs for people isolating at home during the Covid-19 response.

“Community connectors were introduced by MSD during the emergency phase of the response, to ensure individuals and whānau could self-isolate safely.”

Campbell said the two community connectors primarily worked with individuals and families to support those in need to access the services they required and to reduce barriers to employment, education, housing or wellbeing.

However, projects like the raised garden offered opportunities to support wider groups using discretionary funding.

“Having a social connection strengthens people’s wellbeing, and following the periods of isolation with Covid, this project enables communities to come together.”