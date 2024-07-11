Whanganui's paddle steamer Waimarie has been recognised by Tripadvisor.

New Zealand’s only authentic coal paddle steamer still in operation has won a top accolade.

Whanganui’s paddle steamer Waimarie was acknowledged in Tripadivsor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024, honouring businesses that earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world.

It isn’t the first time the paddle steamer has been recognised, with the Waimarie Operating Trust receiving praise from Tripadvisor for five consecutive years.

Waimarie was recovered from the bottom of the Whanganui River after sitting there for 50 years and was restored and relaunched in 2000.

Waimarie Operating Trust chairman Stuart Hylton said the award is thanks to the hard work of Waimarie’s manager, staff, and volunteers.