Matting at Keith Street School was installed this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Grants to the tune of $181,382 have been given out in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, with several local organisations benefiting.

The money comes from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

Keith Street School received $23,220 for safety matting at its playground.

Principal Linda Ireton said it was the last step in completing the project.

“It was conceived in 2019 when all our students, from 5 years old to 11 did an enquiry into what would make the best playground at our school.

“They visited a number of playgrounds in the area and all came up with various things.

“What it boiled down to was wanting something inclusive, where they could swing and spin and climb and jump.”

The jumping part involved three inlaid trampolines being installed.

“That is what the matting is for,” Ireton said.

“It costs a huge amount so we’re very grateful to get this money. I can’t see myself having a bounce, however.”

The matting, which will also feature a hopscotch court, began to be put down on Monday.

A deck will soon run along the entire front of the Tawhero Golf Club building. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Across town, the Tawhero Golf Club received $26,770 for a new deck and mobility ramp.

The club rooms are next to River City Golf on York St.

President Billy Beck said windows and doors on the front of the clubrooms were installed in May last year, with funding for that also coming from NZCT.

“If you open those doors and step out, there’s nothing there at the moment,” he said.

“Having a deck there is going to change the ambience of the club completely. It will run along the whole front of the building.”

Work is set to begin on February 13, just after the club hosts the nine-hole competition at the New Zealand Masters Games.

The club rooms are open to members and visiting golfers and can be booked for private functions.

New flooring and redecorating also needed to be completed in the near future, Beck said.

‘We’ll have a monster garage sale in March to raise money, and we’ll be actively fundraising from then on.”

The Cancer Society Wanganui-Rangitikei-Waimarino received $7,357.02 from NZCT for costs associated with its Relay for Life event, set to be held at Cooks Gardens on March 11.

Other local grant recipients were Whanganui Squash Rackets Club ($25,000.00 for fans/vents), Whanganui Football Charitable Trust ($19,000.00 for ground fees and markings), Whanganui Creative Space ($3000 for salaries) and Women’s Network Whanganui Inc ($5000 for salaries).























































































