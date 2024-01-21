Whanganui Opera Week final concert review

The Royal Whanganui Opera House hosted the Great Opera Moments concert.

Great Opera Moments

Whanganui Royal Opera House

NZ Opera School with guests Putiki Wharanui Kapa Haka

Reviewed by Lin Ferguson

A packed house, a spellbinding final concert featuring a 30th birthday party on a glittering set with sparkling performers ... it was a triumph.

Accolades to director Jacqueline Coats whose creative juices flowed throughout this exciting final concert which was truly a celebration of the New Zealand Opera School’s 30th year.

From a goosebump opening where the ensemble sang the haunting Humming Chorus from Puccini’s Madama Butterfly as the Putiki Wharanui Kapa Haka Group arrived onstage with a stirring waiata that thrilled the audience.

The birthday party began as a large cake was wheeled on stage and we had a Las Vegas moment when beautiful soprano Sarah Hubbard burst from the cake in a glittering gown singing the aria from Candide, Glitter and be Gay by Bernstein.

Hubbard’s voice was glorious in this wonderful aria.

The set was all gloss, shine and sparkle around the grand piano where the fine pianists from the school took their place with musical ease.

Every student had their solo moment and each relished their time in the spotlight.

It puts one in a difficult quandary in this review as each student was practised, sang with virtuosity and gave the audience a performance to remember.

Conductor Michael Vinten was at one with every singer and every note. He is a fine musical leader.

This beautiful party set in an exclusive nightclub rolled out a night of excitement laced with a bit of madness even to the barman being shot at the end in perfect operatic O Carlo ascoita from Don Carlo by Verdi with all the dying splendour only opera can provide.

Glorious was Sarah Mileham singing the much-loved O mio babbino caro by Puccini. She was tender and lyrical.

In top form was Rhiannon Cooper singing the difficult Weber aria De Freishutz, her voice ringing with strength and timbre.

Tenor Ridge Ponini’s Addio fionta asil from Madama Butterfly rang and out thrilled this audience.

And so to the finale which was glorious with the ensemble singing Make Our Garden Grow from Candide by Bernstein and a heart-stopping waiata and haka from the Putiki Wharanui Kapa Haka.