Sunny Kumar completed his Bachelor of Nursing at UCOL Te Pukenga Whanganui last year and is starting his first job as a registered nurse this month. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui nursing graduate’s new career reflects his lifelong focus on caring for others.

Amishel Kumar, known as Sunny, recently completed his Bachelor of Nursing at UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui.

Being awarded a Friendship Award at St John’s Hill School was a sign of things to come for Kumar.

“I’ve always cared for people. I don’t care about colour, gender or age. I’ve always been friendly,” Kumar said.

His early years were filled with travel. Born in Ba in the Fiji Islands, the Kumar family lived in Nadi, the Marshall Islands and Australia before moving to Whanganui.

Sunny Kumar started at Carlton School and moved to St John’s Hill School in Year 3, followed by Whanganui Intermediate and Whanganui High Schools.

“It was tough. English was a second language, so I took separate classes to help improve my English. I was bullied a lot. Being called names and racial comments based on my skin colour was very scary.”

Kumar said he met his childhood mate, who was always by his side, at St John’s Hill School, and he had a strong support system including parents and close friends.

At Whanganui High School, he was a footballer and a cricketer. He represented the Central Region in under-17 football and still plays for Whanganui Athletic.

Kumar considered becoming a police officer when he left school, but UCOL’s U-Skills Health programme caught his eye. In his final year of high school, he spent four days a week at school and one day at UCOL studying health.

“I found nursing, and it’s almost like I’ve always wanted it all my life,” he said.

“I have turned my hobby into my profession.”

After completing high school in 2019 and graduating from the U-Skills programme, Kumar entered the Bachelor of Nursing in 2020 and started a part-time job at Kowhainui Rest Home.

“Working in a rest home was a pivotal moment. It taught me a lot about basic care, and I’ve intertwined that with my nursing practice.”

The Bachelor of Nursing includes undergraduate placements across various settings so ākonga (learners) gain a full breadth of experience.

“From aged care to mental health, to primary health and medical/surgical, the placements kept getting better. I was able to do more tasks as each year passed.”

Kumar completed his nine-week transition placement in the medical ward at Whanganui Hospital.

“It was a pleasant working environment. Everyone was so respectful and caring of one another, making learning easier.”

This month the 21-year-old will start working in the medical ward under the watch of a preceptor (nursing mentor) as part of Whanganui Te Whatu Ora’s Nurse Entry to Practice (NETP) programme.

In the programme, new graduates are guided through their first year as nurses and complete a paper at Victoria University of Wellington which counts towards a master’s degree.

Kumar advised people looking at a nursing career to ask for help.

“UCOL staff know where the resources are, have time to help you, and will do what they can for you.

“Always strive for excellence, and success will follow.”