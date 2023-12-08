The ambulance donated by the Stubbs family to Hato Hone St John in Taumarunui in 2018 is now being used in another area.

The ambulance donated by the Stubbs family to Hato Hone St John in Taumarunui in 2018 is now being used in another area.

Donated ambulance no longer in Taumarunui

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is reassuring Taumarunui residents that an ambulance donated to Hato Hone St John in 2018 may return to the town in the future.

The ambulance, donated by the Stubbs family, had been transferred to another district, raising community concerns, Kirton said.

He had asked whether the ambulance could be acquired by a local trust for the benefit of the community when it was retired from operational use and St John had “indicated they would be willing to talk about the options”.

“While people accept the explanation that ambulances need to be rotated to get the best mileage and lifespan out of them, and that the late Jeremy Stubbs endorsed this, some felt they had lost something important to them and I am committed to finding a resolution that can engender goodwill and satisfy the community.”

Range of arts and crafts at Marton market

Marton Arts and Crafts Centre holds its Christmas market on Saturday, December 9.

Stalls include pottery, stained and fused glass; textile and fibre arts; crochet, knitting, sewing; jewellery and crystals; paintings, drawings and greeting cards; fruit trees, berries, seedlings and plants; wood products; bread, preserves, cupcakes, fudge and chocolates; home decor, fresh and dried flowers; paintings and cards; fleece, hand spun yarn, felting; cuddly toys, novelty doorstops and more.

There will also be Devonshire teas, a sausage sizzle and entertainment.

The market is from 9am to 1pm at 16 Grey St, Marton.

State Highway 3 in Taranaki to close overnight

Two stretches of State Highway 3 in Taranaki will be closed overnight next week.

The highway will be closed between Rugby and Norfolk roads at Tariki and between Denmark Tce and Denbigh Rd at Midhirst between 7pm and 4am on both Sunday, December 10, and Monday, December 11, for repairs to damage caused by heavy rainfall, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki Liesl Dawson said.

For people travelling between Hāwera and New Plymouth, SH45 is an alternative, adding 20 minutes to the journey.

To maximise the time with lower traffic volumes, additional crews will complete maintenance works along SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford at the same time,

Access for emergency services will be available.

People are advised to delay travel if possible and check Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner for information.

Taoroa School fundraiser

A fundraising event for Taoroa School promises a day of fun and amazing views.

Tickets are now available for the Taoroa Tiki Tour on Saturday, February 17 (9am-4pm).

The event is a side-by-side and ATV scenic ride through the Taoroa area, east of Taihape, promising great views up to 1000 metres above sea level.

The cost (including lunch) is $140 side-by-side (two people), $60 extra passenger, $90 ATV (no passengers); no two-wheelers or racing bikes. Drivers must be 18 years or older; passengers 12 years-plus.

Contact ctaoroa@gmail.com for more information and to book tickets.

New road for Whanganui subdivision

A new road has been added to Whanganui’s network.

Peter Robb Lane is in a new subdivision off Mill Rd in Castlecliff and consists of four lots, Whanganui District Council says.

It is named after Whanganui pilot Peter Robb who died in October 2014 when his helicopter hit an electrical wire while carrying out agricultural spraying near Brunswick.



