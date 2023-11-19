A ticket sold in Whanganui won its holder $18,797 with Lotto second division.

A Lotto ticket bought in Whanganui has won a share of Saturday’s second division prize, collecting $18,797.

The ticket, sold at Trafalgar Lotto, was one of 13 that shared the second division winnings.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Trafalgar Lotto should check it in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

One player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $34,322. That ticket was sold at New World Nelson City.

Choir celebrates 125th jubilee

The Whanganui Male Choir, which performed its first concert on September 22, 1898, is celebrating its 125th jubilee with a concert titled Night & Day.

The choir has never been in recess during this time and has performed at least twice a year (except for Covid-19 affected 2020) plus one or two extra concerts in between. It is the third-oldest performing choir in New Zealand, currently with 20 choristers.

Music director David Tipi will be supported at Night & Day by accompanist Lisa Boessenkool. He has two solos Regesa A Mi and Fields of Gold, after which he will be joined by William Pati for the duet Time To Say Goodbye.

The main guest artist is the Wellington Male Voice Choir who have sung with Whanganui Male Choir twice before. They are in their 62nd year.

A varied repertoire of songs is on the programme.

Night & Day is at 2.30pm on Saturday, December 2, at Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St.

Awa Run to raise funds for students in remote areas

Forty-eight secondary students from eight schools around New Zealand will run 105km alongside the Whanganui River from November 28 to December 1.

The Awa Run relay from Raetihi to Whanganui, which aims to fund scholarships for students from remote areas of the country, involves Marist College (Auckland), St John’s College (Hastings), Hato Pāora College (Feilding), Cullinane College (Whanganui), St Patrick’s College (Silverstream), St Patrick’s College (Wellington), St Bede’s College (Christchurch) and Roncalli College (Timaru).

“It’s more important than ever that we encourage young people to look beyond themselves and to provide them with opportunities to do things for others,” programme co-ordinator Rachel Farrington said.

“The students from these eight schools recognise that there are other young people, not unlike them, that do not have the same opportunities.”

The fundraiser is entering its fourth year following Covid-19 disruptions. The runners are provided hospitality and accommodation by local marae and will undertake lessons regarding the area, including the river’s significance.

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga cafe operators announced

South Taranaki District Council has announced that Helen and Phil D’Ath, and Beth McKenzie, have been awarded the concession to operate a seven-day-a-week cafe, The Gathering, in Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, the district’s new library, arts and isite centre in Hāwera.

Community services group manager Rob Haveswood said the D’Aths and McKenzie were experienced operators through their current venture, Ohangai events centre.

Helen D’Ath said the new venture would be “a culinary haven where locals and visitors can savour the richness of Taranaki’s food culture”.

“Our menu is a celebration of local producers, and the addition of our kitchen garden produce will add a distinctive touch to every dish, as well as a demonstration of our commitment to sustainability.”

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga is due to open in the second half of 2024.