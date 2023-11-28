Whanganui news in brief: Durie Hill firearms investigation ongoing

An investigation into a firearms incident in Durie Hill is ongoing.

Police say a 50-year-old man who was taken into custody after the incident on Iwiroa Tce around 10.40pm on November 20 is being held in a secure mental health facility.

Officers were armed at the time of the man’s arrest as a precaution and were assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad.

Cordons were placed around the address and, because of a potential gas leak, neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The man was taken into custody with the assistance of the Police Negotiation Team.

Charges were being considered by police.

Vintage weekend

Property Brokers will be the principal sponsor of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

Vintage Weekend will be held from January 19 to 22 and features a wide range of exciting activities and events, including vintage fashion contests, heritage exhibitions, live music and more

The event also has financial support from Whanganui District Council, the Whanganui Community Trust and event sponsors.

Live music

Terry Sarten and John Scudder will be performing at Vinyl Room this Saturday from 11am. The pair will be performing songs to support a re-release of songs Sarten recorded 15 years ago.

These recordings will be available in the Vinyl Room in two different formats - on CD and also as USB which will be contained in a repurposed medicine-style bottle.

The USB format will have the songs, the lyrics, images, and a video clip.

The recording was made about 15 years ago with a limited run made at the time to support a tour of venues in Europe.

The nine tracks feature contributions from a number of local Whanganui musicians.

War on weeds

Horizons Regional Council is hosting a pest plant hui in Ohakune for Ruapehu students.

Students and teachers will learn about pest plants in the region, especially those significant to Ohakune, on Thursday, November 30 at the Ohakune Carrot Park.

Those taking part will take on an Amazing Race-style challenge where schools complete a range of activities to be crowned the War on Weeds School Champion.

Horizons will continue to support teachers and further build on the knowledge the students gained on the day.



